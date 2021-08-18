Letters to the editor for Aug. 19

A rerun of Vietnam withdrawal playing out Former President Trump went a bit darker this past week when he said the police officer who shot and killed a rioter at the January 6th insurrection should face justice. That policeman was doing his job unlike the president who was instigating treason against the government he swore to protect. If someone is going to face justice it shouldn’t be the policeman.

The UN climate folks published their newest summary of where we’re headed and for those who haven’t noticed, we’re headed for hell on Earth. Many areas of southern Europe and northern Africa have joined our West and parts of Siberia by experiencing disastrous wildfires. A town in southern Italy established a new high temperature record for Europe this week. When will the public and politicians begin to take this seriously. A massive fossil fuel use tax and accompanying fossil fuel tax dividend equally distributed to the citizenry would be a good start.

This past week the 2020 census info was also made public and we can expect the politicians to start redrawing the boundaries of voting districts to better maintain their hold on electoral power. Drawing these boundaries should be a job given to 6-year-olds who haven’t yet sold their souls to some political ideology or power broker. Letting politicians do it is just asking for trouble.