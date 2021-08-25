Letters to the editor for Aug. 26

President Carter’s energy example should have been followedThe really good news this week comes from out of the past when I read that my favorite president, Jimmy Carter, has been getting a lot of positive material published about his time in the White House and his life in general. As one of the writers mused, “Where would be today if we had followed his energy example so many years ago?”
He demonstrated renewable energy by having solar panels installed on the White House and gave his press briefings in a sweater. He was ready to make small concessions for the future of the planet and urged the country to do the same. Just think about the path we so readily abandoned when Reagan guffawed and went back to sucking down the fossil fuels. Now, primarily due to the pollution of our 40-year fossil fuel binge since, we are faced with a West on fire and a drought of such magnitude that next year water could begin to be rationed for 40 million Americans.
President Carter still believes in science: today’s politicians, especially Republicans, would do well to follow his lead.
As to the Afghanistan mess, I have little sympathy for the Americans still in that country. President Trump cut the deal that Biden has refused to abandon; it was one of the few things that Trump did that I thought benefited the common man. A leader somewhere had to stand up and say “Enough” and Trump did it. Of course he scheduled it so that it occurred during the next presidential term. We can only wonder if he would have stuck with it had he been re-elected.
Biden has made it clear he planned to go ahead with the withdrawal so American citizens had plenty of time to get out of the country. Why are they still there? They would have to answer that question.
As Virginia redistricting gets into high gear we are learning that the population shift in the state has primarily benefited the Democrats with a rather large increase in the suburbs bordering on Washington and a decrease across the southern and southwestern rural Republican areas of the commonwealth. It will be interesting to see if our new redistricting group will be able to avoid the partisan conflicts of the past. I still say redistricting should be given to the 6th graders to accomplish. We can all do better but they don’t carry all the baggage we older citizens do.
MIKE TABONY,
Gladstone
Demonizing
helps no oneI follow the Charlotte Lozier Institute that tracks fetal cell lines used in the research, testing, development, and production of Covid vaccines. Currently, I’m not able to receive a fetal cell line free vaccine in America. Why? Israel, Germany, and Japan have researched, tested, and developed their vaccines without fetal cell lines. America is not capable of doing the same? I do not believe that.
I’m not demonizing anyone for taking the American vaccines; that is your right. And I have mine. I wear a mask willingly where it is required. It’s a worldwide pandemic. I would gladly take the vaccines from the three countries named above, but let me guess, they have to be FDA-approved. For those who disagree with my view, I have this question. Is the Charlotte Lozier Institute a fraud?
In the meantime, I won’t demonize you for being vaccinated. It is required for a lot of you. In the military, I had no choice but to take the vaccines that they gave me. But I have a choice now, or do I? Don’t demonize me. A lot of servicemen and women went to war, and didn’t come back, for our rights to choose.
TERRY THOMPSON,
Piney River
Thanks from
the Food BankThe Blue Ridge Area Food Bank recently concluded its inaugural Unity in Community Food & Fund Drive, a seven-day event to recognize 40 years of service to communities across central and western Virginia. Our event goal was to collect enough donations to provide 400,000 meals for those experiencing food insecurity across the 25 counties we serve. Through the generosity of countless donors, sponsors, volunteers and advocates, we not only hit our goal, we surpassed it. We received enough donations to provide 637,892 meals.
The generosity of our community never ceases to amaze our team. Even in the face of the ongoing pandemic, which has jeopardized or worsened thousands of individuals and families’ access to nutritious food, the Lynchburg community has continued to demonstrate its unprecedented support to the Food Bank and the fight against hunger. To all who participated in our Unity in Community Food & Fund Drive, thank you. Your support will have a direct and immediate impact on those in need throughout our region.