Letters to the editor for Aug. 26

President Carter’s energy example should have been followedThe really good news this week comes from out of the past when I read that my favorite president, Jimmy Carter, has been getting a lot of positive material published about his time in the White House and his life in general. As one of the writers mused, “Where would be today if we had followed his energy example so many years ago?”

He demonstrated renewable energy by having solar panels installed on the White House and gave his press briefings in a sweater. He was ready to make small concessions for the future of the planet and urged the country to do the same. Just think about the path we so readily abandoned when Reagan guffawed and went back to sucking down the fossil fuels. Now, primarily due to the pollution of our 40-year fossil fuel binge since, we are faced with a West on fire and a drought of such magnitude that next year water could begin to be rationed for 40 million Americans.

President Carter still believes in science: today’s politicians, especially Republicans, would do well to follow his lead.