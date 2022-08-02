Letters to the editor for Aug. 4

Invitation to meet local author

Please support our library and attend ‘TO THE BLOGOSPHERE AND BEYOND’ with local author Linda Smith, Aug. 8, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Madison Heights Branch Library.

Linda Smith, local author of books and short stories, former host of the local TV show Lynchburg Live, president of the Heimdal Science Fiction club which annually sponsors a middle school student’s attendance at the NASA Space Camp and donates to 12 local charities/nonprofits, a blogger for 13 years, a retired operating room RN, and a breast cancer survivor will read selections from her recent book ‘Life in the Blogosphere.’

Linda will also discuss how her cancer experience kickstarted her writing career and other accomplishments and offer advice on starting and developing a blog. Copies of her book will be available for purchase and autographing.

This will be an interesting evening. The public is invited.

RICHARD TIM JORDAN

Madison Heights, Friends of the Library