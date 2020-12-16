Letters to the Editor for Dec. 17 ,2020

William Harris Crawford (1772-1834) was born at Tusculum, the original home of the Crawford family in Amherst County. Tusculum was also the childhood home of William’s first cousin once removed, Maria Crawford. Maria was the wife of Elijah Fletcher and mother of Indiana Fletcher Williams, founder of Sweet Briar College.
William Harris Crawford was elected U.S. Senator from Georgia (1807–1813) and also was the following: 7th United States Secretary of the Treasury (1816–1825), serving under Presidents James Madison, James Monroe, and John Quincy Adams; the 9th United States Secretary of War (1815–1816) under President James Madison; United States Minister to France (1813–1815); President pro tempore of the United States Senate (1812–1813), i.e., first in the presidential line of succession.
Crawford was the Democratic- Republican nominee and ran for president in the 1824 election. No candidate won a majority of the electoral vote, so the United States House of Representatives chose the president in a contingent election. Under the terms of the Constitution, the House selected from the three candidates who received the most electoral votes, leaving Andrew Jackson, John Quincy Adams, and William Harris Crawford in the running. The House selected John Quincy Adams as president.
Legacy: in 1875 Crawford is depicted on the United States fractional currency, the 50-cent bill.
Cities and towns named in honor of William Harris Crawford are Crawford and Crawfordville, Georgia, and Crawfordsville, Indiana.
Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, and Wisconsin each named a Crawford County in his honor.
RICHARD TIM JORDAN
Madison Heights
