Letters to the editor for Dec. 23

In her recent letter published [“History offers perspective on COVID”], E. Paull states, “No moral or legal right exists to put others in harm’s way.” I beg to differ.

A right exists on its own, without forcing others to act. If others must be forced into action to assure the “right” is granted, it’s not a right. It’s only a wish, an entitlement, or a granted privilege. Your rights leave you free to act but constrains others from interfering. This is why the U.S. constitution states our rights in the negative, barring any government from acting to interfere with rights. Because the government cannot act to stop me, my right to free speech puts you at risk I might insult you. My right to bear arms puts you at risk I might use my weapon to harm you. My very right to life puts you at risk to inhale the air I exhale. In every case, my legal right puts you in harm’s way. So, yes indeed, almost all my rights put you in harm’s way.

Life is not free of risk and it’s not government’s job to keep us free from the risks of rights. We accept this balance of rights versus risk because those rights are hard won but easily lost. I have a moral duty to exercise my rights responsibly. If I don’t, I can be held accountable, when I actually do harm. However, the government may not tread where rights lie absent overwhelming necessity. Our founders agreed that the role of government is not to protect us from the vagaries of life but to protect our rights, even in the face of harsh use.

Shutting down whole industries, firing vast swaths of public servants, paying people to not work, forcing children out of schools, disparaging therapeutic alternatives, and so on, will not keep germs out of the air. If the People are sovereign then the People must be allowed to decide how to use their rights. We can each protect ourselves with vaccination, masks, distancing and therapeutics. I say, protect oneself but keep government from harming inalienable rights.

DEAN RODGERS, Amherst

Forest plan essential

As an Elon native, I write in response to the recent “Nature” column, “Saying farewell to a doomed forest”. Timber harvests and prescribed fire will save our George Washington and Jefferson National Forests (GWJEFF). Data, science, and field work guide progress from current status to desired conditions.

Active management restores essential forest age-class and structural diversity like regenerating young forest, savanna, and open woodland. These diverse components together with mature trees and wildlife make up the forest. Young forest thickets are as important to the Appalachians as coral reefs and sea grass to the ocean. Best created by sustainable timber harvests, they provide biological diversity, protection, breeding and food supplies for hundreds of wildlife species. Young forest maturation yields other age-classes. The 2014 George Washington (GW) Revised Land and Resource Management Plan details management directions and assures continued forest health.

Virginia is fortunate to have United States Forest Service employees as national forest stewards. These professionals apply facts and public input to assemble and implement plans and projects. Long-term plans guide individual projects which assure forest health and public benefits like water, recreation, jobs and climate change responses.

The GW Plan represents citizen and professional stakeholder consensus. Preservationists, lawyers, academics, conservation organizations and forest product industry studied current forest science, met, hiked, debated and reached agreement on forest diversity — including a mosaic of forest components.

Humans and wildfire contributed to this mosaic for eons by creating disturbances which maintained forest age-class and structural diversity. The population of men and women who helped shape forests for eons began to dramatically decrease around 1500 AD.

Rampant Appalachian timber harvests ended early last century with the advent of forest sciences and regulation. Current wildfire suppression minimizes any remaining disturbance. Here we are with a GWJEFF badly in need of restoration.

Without sustainable harvests and prescribed burns creating and maintaining young forest and other forest types, we lose young forest along with other age-class and structural components.

Our GWJEFF will decline further into an old, closed canopy tree monoculture hosting very few wildlife and plant species as compared to healthy, diverse forests.

WAYNE THACKER, Bumpass

Fort Riverview

and more local history

In their book, More Passages: A New History of Amherst County, Virginia, William and Sherrie McLeRoy state that Fort Riverview was an earthen fortification built in 1863 on a hill above the James River near Madison Heights. The purpose during the Civil War was to protect Lynchburg, the Six Mile Bridge, Kanawha Canal, and the Orange & Alexandria Railroad.

The site was excavated in 1977 and Fort Riverview was placed on the Virginia Historic Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places.

Some interesting historical connections. In 1742, John Bolling, Jr., patented the land that subsequently became Fort Riverview. John Bolling, Jr., (1700-1757) was born in Henrico, Colony of Virginia, and was a great-great-grandson of Captain John Rolfe and Pocahontas.

John Bolling, Jr. was county-lieutenant of Chesterfield, commander of the militia, justice of the peace, and for thirty years member of the House of Burgesses. Between 1740 and 1751 John claimed over 20,000 acres in today’s Amherst, Buckingham, Appomattox and Campbell counties for himself and his sons.

Elizabeth Blair was the niece of James Blair, the first president of The College of William & Mary. John Bolling, Jr. and his second wife Elizabeth Blair were married on Aug. 1, 1728.

Their third son John Bolling, born June 24, 1737, Chesterfield, Colony of Virginia, served in the Virginia House of Burgesses, and on June 24, 1760, married Mary Jefferson, sister of the future President Thomas Jefferson. They had many children.

John Bolling, Jr. and Elizabeth Blair’s forth son was Col. Robert Bolling (1738 — 1775). On May 31, 1765, Col. Robert Bolling posted a marriage bond in Amherst County and married Susanna Watson on that day or early in June.

Col. Robert Bolling was a lawyer and poet. He served as a member of the House of Burgesses, the sheriff of Buckingham County, and a member of the county court. Col. Robert Bolling is best known as a poet and published more poetry than any other colonial American between 1759 and 1775.

Other notable descendants of John Bolling, Jr., (1700-1757) who patented the land that subsequently became Fort Riverview follow:

John Bolling, Jr., is the third great grandfather of Edith Bolling, the second wife of President Woodrow Wilson; he is the fifth great grandfather of Harry F. Byrd, US Senator and 50th Governor of Virginia.

John Bolling, Jr., is the fifth great grandfather of Admiral Richard Evelyn Byrd II, polar explorer for whom Lunar crater Byrd, the United States Navy dry cargo ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE-4) and the guided missile destroyer USS Richard E. Byrd (DDG-23) are named.

John Bolling, Jr., is the grand uncle of US Senator John Randolph (1773-1833) of Roanoke, Virginia.

RICHARD TIM JORDAN,

Madison Heights

