Letters to the Editor for Dec. 24

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors is considering a resolution opposing Gov. Ralph Northam’s restrictions aimed at mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.

As a resident of Amherst County, I try to support our local businesses because I love the county.

However, if the supervisors decide to ignore the precautions aimed at helping end the pandemic, I will simply shop more online or drive to other counties where the businesses and government are innovative and responsible enough to adapt in order to preserve the economy and human lives.

KAREN SWALLOW PRIOR

Amherst

