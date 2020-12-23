Letters to the Editor for Dec. 24

One week before Thanksgiving, the students at Sweet Briar College departed from their dormitories, as smoothly as they had arrived nearly four months ago. Sweet Briar had been the first college in the Commonwealth to announce that it would be open for in-person instruction in the fall. It was also the first to start the semester and the first to end it – in the nick of time as the pandemic’s spikes were spreading nationally. At the time, no student tested positive for COVID-19.