Letters to the Editor for Dec. 3

We, the members of the Amherst County Central Absentee Ballot Precinct, wish to express our gratitude for the support given us by the Amherst County Registrar, Francine Brown, and her staff during the runup to Election Day.

There is no way we could have completed as much work as we did without their outstanding assistance.

Members of the precinct who processed early and absentee ballots included Edgar Kinnier, chief; Ed Kryspin, assistant chief, and Jay Kenneth Althouse, Alonzo Hatter, Jack L. Brandell, John Vandervelde and Burnell Woodson.

EDGAR O. ‘KINNY’ KINNIER, JR.

Amherst