Letters to the editor for Dec. 9

History offers perspective on COVID
During this thankful season, many today have no experience with diseases which plagued humankind until well into the 1800s. Science then began to make headway to combat the multiple health threats facing human survival. Take family gatherings not too far back in time and there would be empty seats at the table.
Health mandates aren’t new. Deadly and recurring smallpox prompted George Washington to defy the Continental Congress by ordering controversial inoculations for his soldiers. Washington knew neither his struggling army nor the goal of freedom would survive an outbreak of that vicious disease. After 1900 the U.S. Supreme Court upheld smallpox health mandates for state and local governments (people now travel more, spreading disease faster).
Read up on the controversy surrounding asymptomatic Typhoid Mary. Ever seen someone in a 1950s iron lung? Have we forgotten the serious consequences from other afflictions which now require vaccines for school children?
Helping to spread COVID and then blaming government for economic woes from those choices defies logic. Taking good health for granted and believing only what confirms already entrenched misinformation bodes ill. Personal rights have never been 100% absolute. No moral or legal right exists to put others in harm’s way.
Readjusting to major global disruptions takes time (1929 crash, World War II). Blaming any president for global issues solves nothing. Pushing debunked nonsense allows COVID to keep exposing glaring flaws in what was “normal.” Major disruptions will continue as long as COVID drives the bus.
E PAULL,
Amherst
With shutdown averted, focus on voting rights
Yesterday the Congress passed the legislation necessary to keep the federal government going until Feb. 18, 2021. Why is this even news? Because we have members of Congress that still have the idea that it’s OK to let the country default on its debts to prevent the present administration’s popular agenda from moving forward. It somehow hasn’t gotten through their thick skulls that a default would render the US a minor player on the world’s economic stage and would remove the dollar from its advantageous position as the world’s reserve currency.
President Trump had weakened the US’s foreign policy immensely with his “America first” that became “Trump only” outlook. President Biden, who is working hard to bring us back to the world table, is rapidly correcting that mistake but we are still not back to pre-Trump conditions. Trump’s election and pitiful governance greatly steepened the slope of America’s decline and emboldened despots such as Putin and Xi.
But now that the government is set to run for a few more months, it is time to move on to the two voting rights bills sitting on Congress’s desks. There are writers to this paper who continually advocate that each state should have its own voting laws. In state elections that is fine. In all Federal elections however, the Federal Government should lay out the rules that every voter in every state has to follow to get his/her voice heard EQUALLY on the national stage. While these bills don’t address the ridiculous and unfair Electoral College, they work towards that equality. They do rightly outlaw gerrymandering and dark money.
I’m not alone in wanting to know who is buying the politicians. The bills formalize the rules all the states must follow to prevent voter fraud while at the same time making it as easy as possible for each citizen to vote. The founding fathers left us with a Republic of, for, and by its citizens. Many Republican-controlled states have recently legislated partisan party members as administrators of the voting system.
If there is a more sinister method of rendering elections a joke and destroying a republic, I don’t know it. The two voting rights bills in Congress now will counter this destruction of our democracy. Let’s pass them now. Are we ready to let our democracy die on our watch?
I sure hope not. I know we can do better than that.