Letters to the editor for Dec. 9

But now that the government is set to run for a few more months, it is time to move on to the two voting rights bills sitting on Congress’s desks. There are writers to this paper who continually advocate that each state should have its own voting laws. In state elections that is fine. In all Federal elections however, the Federal Government should lay out the rules that every voter in every state has to follow to get his/her voice heard EQUALLY on the national stage. While these bills don’t address the ridiculous and unfair Electoral College, they work towards that equality. They do rightly outlaw gerrymandering and dark money.

I’m not alone in wanting to know who is buying the politicians. The bills formalize the rules all the states must follow to prevent voter fraud while at the same time making it as easy as possible for each citizen to vote. The founding fathers left us with a Republic of, for, and by its citizens. Many Republican-controlled states have recently legislated partisan party members as administrators of the voting system.

If there is a more sinister method of rendering elections a joke and destroying a republic, I don’t know it. The two voting rights bills in Congress now will counter this destruction of our democracy. Let’s pass them now. Are we ready to let our democracy die on our watch?