Letters to the editor for Feb. 10

Tip line for reporting educators a disgrace

I am appalled that Governor Youngkin has opened an email tip line to allow parents to report teachers, who in that parent’s opinion, are teaching "divisive lessons." I thought that a governor of a state represented ALL people, not a select group. I now realize that this is not the case.

A political agenda should not rule public education. How are "divisive lessons" defined? Who will determine the validity of these "tips?" What will be the consequence for educators across the state of Virginia?

Teacher conferences, PTO meetings, and school board meetings have been the preferred and acceptable methods to address concerns in the past. These vehicles allow for open discussion and accountability on both sides. Instead this newly chosen method seeks to replace honest and open discussions with what can only be viewed as a political agenda.

What is behind this you may ask? I believe these three important letters are the true rallying cry: CRT. Most of the people who are against CRT (critical race theory0 not only have no clue what it is, but also refuse to acknowledge the fact that CRT is NOT taught in our public schools!

These agitators believe that that their children will be harmed by being taught the facts of American history. Do you stop teaching the American Revolutionary War, the Civil War, the War of 1812, the Vietnam War, the Korean War, Suffrage, the Trail of Tears, the Civil Rights Movement, since they all were divisive in their time? This tip line is a disgrace to the teachers of Virginia!!

They should all walk out, but they will not because they are dedicated to the teaching profession and to their students. Teaching has long been a respected profession that is now coming under fire from parents who became uninvolved or too involved. Government mandates now dictate how, and to what measures, teachers must teach. School budgets are still struggling to recover from cuts as a result of the Great Recession which resulted in inadequately supplied classrooms and politics. STOP using teachers as your scapegoats for your political views.

BEVERLY JONES

Amherst County NAACP