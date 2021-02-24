Letters to the Editor for Feb. 25

Or as Jamie Ranskin said just the other day: "Would you bet the lives of more police officers on that? Would you bet the safety of your family on that? Would you bet the future of your democracy on that?"

Again, it is perfectly acceptable to support Donald Trump the politician. To believe only he can make America great again. But how do you separate Trump the politician from Trump the insurrectionist? You cannot.

So now the second verdict is in. Do you imagine Trump is going to quietly ride off into the sunset? Mitch McConnell managed to perform the difficult feat of letting him off on a technicality and condemning him in no uncertain terms. Talk about having it both ways.

He is trying to save the Republican Party and his place in it. A difficult task considering Trump, with plenty of money behind him, is going to be whipping up the MAGA crowd again with chants of "Remember the Steal" and lock various people up. Although he may never be elected to any thing again, even dogcatcher, we must all remain vigilant against Trump’s "by any means necessary" politics.

LOUIS HARPSTER,

Shipman

Reclaim it or lose it