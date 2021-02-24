Letters to the Editor for Feb. 25

Disparities in access
We talk about disparities and are working hard to remove them. But we rarely talk about the disparity in broadband access. Being from Amherst County, I know the struggle these communities face all too well. The greatest social determinant in healthcare is one’s ZIP code. Where someone lives should not impact their chance at success. We must work together to close the divide and to level the playing field for all Americans, including those here in Amherst County.
In Virginia, an estimated 697,000 people don’t have access to high-speed internet, and another 306,000 have no internet connection at all to a service that is as essential as electricity and water.
I’m proud of the efforts in Amherst, which include designating more than $1 million to build the necessary infrastructure. However, there is more work to be done to support the nation’s rural communities. With the help of private sector companies who are willing to tackle it head on, we are making progress. We appreciate the commitment of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, SCS Broadband and others.
Another company taking on the challenge is Dominion Energy, that has launched a rural broadband program to connect local Internet Service Providers to rural communities in Virginia. Through the initiative, Dominion will be providing the “middle-mile” fiber optic cables that are necessary for expanding broadband internet service into rural areas.
I urge all utility and technology companies to take this issue seriously and to please step up and help. The future of our nation depends on it.
CLAUDIA TUCKER
Amherst
(Editor's note: Tucker serves on the Amherst County Board of Supervisors)
Doing more with less
A friend’s father worked for the U.S. Forestry Service from the 1960s to 1980s He ruefully admitted later they had “sold out the forests to the timber companies.”
Fifty years later, that has not changed. What has changed is the world’s human population has doubled, while 70% of wildlife has disappeared from habitat loss, 30% of birds, and 95% old-growth forests since the Europeans arrived. Plant new trees? Those are crop trees, not a forest that supports life and diversity. Why not selectively cut big trees? That would reduce fire danger, while allowing for new growth and old growth at staggered intervals, support wildlife and carbon sequestering.
The construction industry is wasteful; we could do a lot more with less. It’s time to shift the U.S. Forestry Service’s focus from “resource management” to conservation.
WENDY BRUBAKER
Monroe
Remembering Rush
I write today upon the unsettled earth of my dear friend and patriot Rush Limbaugh.
It would take a history book and years of study to find someone who has had a greater impact on this republic than this gentleman —from children to grown adults. Call him what you will, but Rush was never just a political pundit on the side of the far right, but instead a disciple, a guardian upon the history and defenses of this great capitalistic dream we openly call America.
Upon the pinnacle of this country will forever be embossed the achievements of this great man and those American dreams he spoke of often on his show. Alas, the true measure of a patriot resides in those selfless acts whereupon one is required to step into enemy fire and allow himself/herself to be a target of the opposition — all spent at the altar of freedom where repayment would never be possible. T'was where Rush spent much time.
The greatest patriot of my 51 years on this planet has died and I am quite sad. I'll miss you, Rush.
SAM SAUNDERS
Arrington
Trump's politics still dangerous
How close did we come to losing our government? Was there the vague notion that in the chaos of say Vice President Pence being murdered, Donald Trump would declare martial law and stop the transition to President Biden? Did some of the money that Trump’s PAC collect after the election go to the organizing and transporting of the people that stormed the Capitol? And if you think these questions are all hyperbole you have not being paying attention or you have let your partisanship blind you to what was really happening.
Or as Jamie Ranskin said just the other day: "Would you bet the lives of more police officers on that? Would you bet the safety of your family on that? Would you bet the future of your democracy on that?"
Again, it is perfectly acceptable to support Donald Trump the politician. To believe only he can make America great again. But how do you separate Trump the politician from Trump the insurrectionist? You cannot.
So now the second verdict is in. Do you imagine Trump is going to quietly ride off into the sunset? Mitch McConnell managed to perform the difficult feat of letting him off on a technicality and condemning him in no uncertain terms. Talk about having it both ways.
He is trying to save the Republican Party and his place in it. A difficult task considering Trump, with plenty of money behind him, is going to be whipping up the MAGA crowd again with chants of "Remember the Steal" and lock various people up. Although he may never be elected to any thing again, even dogcatcher, we must all remain vigilant against Trump’s "by any means necessary" politics.
LOUIS HARPSTER,
Shipman
Reclaim it or lose it
We are at a point in our history that "We the people" must stand and reclaim our responsibility to govern or lose it to the "Washington Establishment." The 2022 election cycle is too late. The national political parties are focused on Washington. We the people must recapture the leadership of the sovereign states which have forgotten that their allegiance was to be to the people of their respective state, not the federal government.
Over the course of time we have allowed political institutions, seeking power and thus personal influence, to cause changes to the structure of our Constitution. The 16th and 17th Amendments in 1913 and the 1937 Supreme Court packing threat resulted in the removal of the governing constraints imposed upon the federal government.
Now the federal government buys its power by taxing all and funding a specific "Identity politics" group. The proposal to remove "student loan" obligations and place the student loan debt upon all taxpayers is a good example of what is called "socialism."
Grant funding to accomplish a federal government political goal is another. The American people have no idea where and why money is being spent. Our national debt just keeps rising.
The Democratic Party, with some RINO’s, is the leader in this destruction of our Founders’ dream of a nation governed by its people. Its latest efforts are to reduce the authority of the sovereign states through the "National Popular Vote Interstate Compact" which would allow California and New York to rule the other states. They propose to disarm "We the people" through the "infringement" of our Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms as they exercise control over domestic activities with the military. Both issues are in the Virginia General Assembly ready for a vote.
BOB DEWEY
Wintergreen
Why Dems want to cancel our Founders
Our Founders were brilliant statesmen of impeccable honor, integrity and courage. They were also insurrectionists that overthrew an oppressive government. They, and countless others throughout history, have established that it’s possible for people to be both honorable and insurrectionists; or as Jefferson put it, "When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty."
So the first thing a political party that wishes to oppress the U.S. population has to do is make our Founders out to be scoundrels and portray any resistance to themselves as worthy of chastisement even unto death.
To this end, Democrats, and their allies, have been denigrating the Founders and tearing down their monuments. Throughout 2020 Democrats defended and posted bail for violent rioters, arsonist, and looters who caused billions in damages, numerous deaths, placed federal buildings under siege for weeks, and captured portions of cities by force. On the other hand, when a group on the conservative side of the political spectrum participated in a single riot on Jan. 6, Democrats sought to portray anyone right of center as an insurrectionist, even if they weren’t within a thousand miles of D.C.
The narrative they are trying to establish is that for people on their side, "riots are the language of the unheard"; but if anyone on the right engages in a riot, then every person not on board with Democrat’s socialist agenda is to be considered an "enemy of the state."
To be clear, all riots are a despicable affront to the rule of law. Perpetrators should be punished to the full extent of the law. Jan. 6 was a riot. It was not an insurrection as evidenced by the fact that the perpetrators have not been charged with insurrection, treason, murder, attempted murder, malicious wounding, brandishing a firearm, aggravated assault, etc., etc.? Labeling it an insurrection is just another hyperbolic attempt by Democrats to demonize and drive their political opponents out of the public square; in other words, oppress them and their ideas.
Democrats now have a taste of absolute power. They used oppression to get it; they’ll use oppression to keep it. We have two choices; speak out and be labeled an insurrectionist, or cower in a corner. I’ve decided to speak out and wear their invectives as a badge of honor.
CARLTON BALLOWE
Faber
A half million deaths and counting
Well, folks, it was an absolutely inspiring week, a week full of reality rewarding those who accept it and punishing those who refuse to. But before we go to the examples it is imperative that we recognize that behind these two opposing actions is our relationship with "the truth." When one accepts the existence and importance of truth great things can be done.
This past week NASA and the Jet Propulsion Lab safely landed Perseverance, a car-sized robot, on the surface of Mars. Because of the distance, no human could assist in the landing; it takes light, our fastest messenger, 11 minutes to get there. So humans had to build a machine that could sense its surroundings and make decisions on its own. And that machine would consist of thousands of parts that all had to work together and hundreds of thousands of lines of computer code that would act as its thought processes.
You don’t make these things happen without a fundamental grounding in reality, truth, and honesty. Covering up one bad item, connection, or line of code can destroy the whole mission, wasting millions of dollars and tens of thousands of hours of co-worker efforts. Lying is not an option. Not once in the multi-year project was lying allowed in the room. Congratulations and thanks for showing the rest of us how it is done.
On the other hand, before you read this letter the U.S. will have experienced our 500,000th COVID-19 death, by far the worst response of any country. With less than 4% of the global population, we have managed to have 20% of the viral deaths after a full year’s exposure to the problem. Why such a disastrous record? This disaster, this national embarrassment, is grounded securely in all the lies accepted as truth by the American people.
Yes, politicians and chiefly our prior president told those lies, but the public accepted and acted on them. The public was even encouraged to disregard the truths the doctors and scientists were trying to share. So our viral response effort did not land safely to cheers on another planet 250 million miles away; it exploded on the launch pad. How many hundreds of thousands of our deaths would have been avoided had we demanded honesty?
How many grandparents, parents, wives, husbands, sons, and daughters would be still sharing their lives with their loved ones? Why are we not infuriated with the liars and our own complicity? We, as a country, need to make the choice. Do we want to soar to the heavens in triumph and truth or are we satisfied to lie about our reality while slowly dying away?
We can do better and demanding honesty from our leaders is a good place to start.
MIKE TABONY,
Gladstone
How does this help America?
I would like understand how higher gas/diesel prices help Americans? How does open borders with anyone coming across them help Americans? Does the country staying closed and no school for our children help anyone?
These policies put forth by the Democrats will ruin America. This will include job loss, depending on countries abroad for America’s fuel and less money for American families.
Americans should be self-sufficient with energy dependence, children should be in school and working parents should be working, as many Americans do not want government handouts but take pride in making their own way. Open borders allow more drugs and violence into our country even when many Democratic governors are allowing violent criminals back on America’s streets.
I would also like to touch on the Democrats’ claim America is racist. Americans are far from racist. People treat others with the same respect they are given. The outside is not the factor but it is what resides in one’s heart. We are all Americans, black and white, and we need to unite for the love of America and understand the Democrats are selling us out.
Black or white, please understand what your candidate stands for before going to the polls because some tell you what you want to hear for the vote and when elected do something totally different. Trump was not the most delicate speaker but someone that kept promises.
I truly believe he is a man that loves his country and the citizens of America, all of us. I would say if the Democrats are concerned with climate change bring back the horse and buggy, quit flying.
KARA JONES
Madison Heights