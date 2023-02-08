Walking for a worthy cause

The Amherst Women’s Club, Sweet Briar College and the National Scleroderma Foundation are sponsoring a “Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma” Walk on March 4 at the FAC at Sweet Briar College.

Scleroderma is an often life-threatening inflammatory and vascular disease in which the body’s immune system attacks its own tissue. In its most aggressive form, the lungs, heart, kidneys, esophagus and gastrointestinal tract are severely damaged. Scar tissue, caused by an overproduction of collagen, can result in the loss of hand mobility and cause painful, disfiguring facial changes. While primarily affecting women between the ages of 30 and 50, it also strikes men and children across all ages and ethnic boundaries. To date there is no known cause or cure.

The money raised from this fundraiser will go to support the patients and their families coping with scleroderma, educate and promote public awareness and to stimulate and support research to improve treatment and ultimately find a cause and cure for scleroderma and related diseases.

Anyone may register as a walker. Registration costs $25 per participant and you are welcome to form teams and walk in honor or memory of a loved family member or friend. You can register online at www.NationalSclerodermaFoundation.orgor on-site the day of the event. All donations are tax deductible. SFGWDC is a 501c(3) nor for profit corporation.

For more information as to how to register to be a walker or a sponsor, please contact: Suzanne Raine, Walk Co-Chair at suzanne.raine@gmail.com or Margaret Ann White, Walk Co-Chair, at mwhite@sbc.edu.

MARGARET WHITE

Co-chair, Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma Walk

Remembering Jordan Cabell and Paul Laurence Cabell Jr.

School boards, school administration, and Flint, Michigan have been national news. With these headlines in mind, the story below begins in Amherst County and culminates in a school tragedy from 50 years ago.

Jordan Cabell (abt. 1820 -) was born in the newly created Nelson County of parents both born in Amherst County. Recall, Nelson County was created from Amherst County in 1807.

Jordan Cabell married Eliza Jane Taylor of Culpeper. The 1880 Census lists Jordan and Eliza as black, now living in Botetourt County with three daughters and two sons. Jordan’s occupation is listed as laborer.

Jordan and Eliza’s second child was William Andrew Cabell (1873–1960), born in Botetourt County. In 1894, William married Mary Hayes in Fayette, West Virginia. The 1900 Census lists William as a coal miner and the family living in Fayette.

In 1900, William and Mary now have five children and William is still digging coal in Fayette. Their firstborn was Herman Henry Cabell (1889–1974).

In 1912, Herman Cabell (1889–1974) married Dora Mae Smoot (1883–1941) in West Virginia. The 1920 Census lists Herman, Dora, and their six children living in Boone, West Virginia. Herman’s occupation was laborer. The 1930 Census lists Herman as a coal miner still living in Boone. owning his house. In 1930 Herman and Dora now have ten children.

Herman’s WWII Draft Registration Card lists him as working for the Boone County Coal Corporation. At some point after 1942, Dora passes away and Herman moves to Washtenaw County, Michigan where he subsequently passes away.

Herman and Dora’s third of eleven children was Paul Laurence Cabell, Sr., (1911-1944). Born in West Virginia, Paul married Lucille Gertrude Harris in Wayne, Michigan.

The 1850 Census lists Paul Sr. working as a superintendent in home improvements in Wayne, Michigan.

Their son, Paul Laurence Cabell Jr., (1945–1972) was born in Detroit and died in Flint, Michigan. He was in the honor society and graduated from Western Michigan University.

Paul Jr. arrived at Beecher High School in the 1970-71 school year. He was the first black administrator hired in the school district and first black hired as assistant principal.

In his second year at the time of his death, Paul Jr., was living in a four-room apartment in Flint, a city of 200,000 about 60 miles north of Detroit.

Beecher was a community of about 25,000 people. Large numbers of them migrated from the South looking for jobs in Flint's automotive factories. At Beecher High School about 350 of the school's 1,000 students were black.

As assistant principal, Paul Jr., had two tasks of primary importance, maintaining attendance records and administering discipline to the black and white students. Thus, Paul Jr., became the man in the middle. He wanted to bring blacks and whites together but was scorned by both. The responsibility of administering fair discipline weighed heavily on Paul Jr.'s mind and would prove to be more of a burden than he could carry.

In his final 10 days, some students were defiant. Some students did not go to class, standing in the hallways, or gathering in groups. Paul Jr. instructed the students to go to class or to leave the school property.

The Beecher principal and Paul Jr. knew the students were planning some kind of disruption. The principal could shield himself in his office. But Paul Jr.'s office was at the forefront of daily student problems. The pressure was rising.

Paul went home that evening and fixed a water leak. Nearby was the shotgun Paul's father had given him for his 14th birthday. Paul spent some time at his desk and the evening grew late. Paul used the shotgun to kill himself. He was just 26 years old.

The next morning, the principal announced Paul's death over the PA system. Fights broke out. The school was dismissed for the remainder of the day. When classes resumed the following day, 50 police were dispatched to the halls of the school.

Paul had left two suicide notes, one addressed directly to the students. To the students, the last sentence said, "It seems to me there is no other way to get your attention."

RICHARD TIM JORDAN

Madison Heights