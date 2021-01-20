Letters to the Editor for Jan. 21

In 1860, Winfield was age 14 and the Scott family was living in Castle Craig. A farmer at age 26, Winfield and Maggie were married in Lynchburg on Oct. 11, 1871. In 1900 Winfield at age 56, Maggie at age 48, were living on a farm in Forest. After Winfield died in 1905, Maggie owned a house at 2204 Rivermont Ave. There she remained a widow until her death in 1934.

Winfield’s younger brother was Robert C. Scott (1855-1926). His R.C. Scott & Co. incorporated to form Lynchburg Milling Co. in 1899, and Robert C. would serve as president.

Winfield’s older brother was John James Scott, Sr. (1839-1888). It was probably John James Sr., but sources say in 1883 John James Jr. (1876-1936) formed an agreement to lease land on the Madison Heights side of the James River to construct a mill.

This Scott’s mill was a corn mill powered by turbines instead of a waterwheel. Stories are told that the turbines would become completely wrapped up with river eels. Workmen would have to shut the mill down, go into the basement, and cut the eels out of the turbines. A nasty job.

Scott’s Mill was destroyed by fire on the night of May 27, 1944. Rumors still circulate that the fire was deliberately set as this day coincided with the Madison Heights High School Graduation Ceremony. The Scott’s Mill Dam is named after this corn mill.