Letters to the editor for July 14

An invitation from the GOP

How many residents of Amherst County have never taken an interest in politics or political issues because they believe politics has little impact on their lives? I once held that notion myself, but then I woke up. But for those still asleep, I suggest there is no better time to reconsider that belief than right now.

The outcomes of the political process touch our daily lives in painfully significant ways. We can see rampant inflation, gasoline at more than double the price it was two years ago, a borderless country, uncontrolled immigration, fentanyl as a leading cause of death, and billions of dollars being sent overseas to fund a war that could have been prevented but can never be won. Then, we could talk about shortages of critical necessities, a stock market in the tanks, an impending economic depression, and gross disrespect for our nation’s founding documents and institutions.

The political process determines our leaders, and the actions of those leaders, make our lives better or worse. I leave it to the readers to decide whether we are better off or worse off as a society now than we were two years ago.

It should be clear to any thinking citizen that leaders who believe in limited government, free enterprise, strong borders, fiscal responsibility, and the right of citizens to defend themselves create the most peaceful and prosperous society. This is why, after I woke up, I joined the Republican Party in Amherst County to help elect pro-human, pro-America, and pro-freedom leaders. I want to live in a state that experiences the full blessings of the Creator because we love everyone regardless of color, religion, or sexual orientation and protect the lives of innocent children before and after they are born.

I invite my fellow residents to join us as we work to make our county, commonwealth, and country the best place to live, work, and raise a family. Please find us at www.amherstcountygop.org or call (434) 566-0603 to learn more.

WILLIAM WEGERT

Monroe

Just say no

Drug cartels are responsible for death and destruction at every step of their sordid practices. If you take recreational drugs, you are a participant in the murder of peasants who grow the source plants, environmentalists who try to protect the land, judges who try to prosecute, innocent bystanders shot in feuds, victims of overdose, and the destruction of natural resources. If you grow your own or buy from a legal dispensary, good. Otherwise your few moments of fun are simply not worth the price mentioned above. Get help, or get a conscience.

WENDY BRUBAKER

Monroe