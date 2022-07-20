Letters to the editor for July 21

Help with chronic diseases

Forty-three percent of older adults in the United States have obesity and over 21 percent have diabetes. Individuals with obesity and diabetes faced many challenges during the pandemic, including disruptions in routine care and increased risk for serious complications related to COVID-19. The prevalence rates for both obesity and diabetes reflect startling racial inequities that demand action on a national scale.

Medicare only covers visits with a registered dietitian for beneficiaries with diabetes or kidney disease. Older adults with obesity, prediabetes or any other chronic disease are denied care and forced to pay out-of-pocket for these visits — medical nutrition therapy (MNT).

Medicare beneficiaries with diabetes report challenges in accessing diabetes self-management training (DSMT) services. DSMT is a highly effective service that helps people self-manage their diabetes and reduces diabetes-related complications by focusing on healthy lifestyle. Despite the benefits of DSMT, utilization remains low due to the burden of out-of-pocket costs on beneficiaries.

Expanding access to MNT and DSMT are measures Congress can take today to address critical gaps in care and health inequities for America’s older adults. On July 22, advocates from across the country, representing the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists, will meet with their members of Congress to champion the Medical Nutrition Therapy Act and the Expanding Access to Diabetes Self-Management Training Act, which would improve access to these effective services.

Currently, Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are not signed onto either bill and we call on them to become a champion of these policies.

America must learn from the health inequities that were magnified during the COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing two of the most prevalent and expensive chronic diseases through Medicare is a common-sense place to start that will set a precedent for other payers.

LESLEY McPHATTER, MS, RDN, CSR

Virginia Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

Madison Heights

Cline doesn’t get it

I am in receipt of Rep. Ben Cline’s latest newsletter to constituents, in which he writes: “Additionally, my colleagues and I demanded the Department of Justice act immediately to protect Pro-Life centers from acts of vandalism.”

Vandalism? Did he say vandalism??

Since 1977 there have been eight murders, 17 attempted murders, 42 bombings, and 186 arsons targeted at abortion clinics and providers across the United States. Did Cline say one word about any of those criminal acts? How is it that spray paint gets his attention, while bombs and bullets do not?

As much as I will enjoy the opportunity that redistricting will give me to vote against [5th District U.S. Rep.] Bob Good, I am sorry to be denied the opportunity to cast another ballot against Ben Cline.

DONNA StCLAIR

Forest

Trumpism a disease

The January 6th investigation committee has reported that Donald Trump or an associate has tried to contact one of the committee witnesses. That witness refused to take the call and called their attorney who then contacted the committee. Finally the committee gave the information to the Department of Justice. It is not presently known what the results of this attempted witness tampering will be but you and I would get prison time.

Through all the hearings that have blatantly shown that our former president tried in many ways to destroy our democracy and install himself as dictator an alarming percentage of the Republican leadership is still willing to defer to him as their leader. This writer must conclude that these leaders have forsaken the GOP that I knew and once supported. They should be rightly labeled Trumpians to distinguish them from other Republicans who still support the Constitution.

The rest of us can only hope that the Republican/Trumpian political results this fall will be plain enough for us to determine just how much the disease of Trumpism has weakened the once great Republican Party and our democracy. A new book on the market, Tim Miller’s “Why We Did It: A Travelogue From the Republican Road to Hell” explains that many well-meaning and virtuous Republicans so wanted to remain relevant in Trump’s endless river of lies that their virtue just plain drowned.

There is a lesson here for all of us. When we let political demigods from either side attempt to suffocate us with falsehoods it is time to throw them off and seek honesty. Until we become more honest with our history, our future will always be in jeopardy. We came very close to disaster on Jan. 6, 2021; let’s not so tempt the fates again.

I’d like to again mention the Electoral College. I noticed this week that both in 2016 and 2020 the winner of the presidential election got the same number of Electoral College votes while receiving a great difference (10,000,000 votes) in the popular vote. This is ludicrous, the winner of the national popular vote should be president. The only way all of our citizens can be equal is all of their votes be likewise equal and we are a long ways from that. Can we do better or are we stuck in mediocrity?

I say we can do better.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone