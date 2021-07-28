Letters to the editor for July 29

Democrats are dividing the country

I would truly like to understand who would think open borders, higher goods and services are good for America? I would like to know why it is good for America to continuously here ‘race, race and race’?

The people who were born in America need to pay close attention to what is going on. The current administration is dividing our country while allowing foreign countries to invade at the working peoples’ expense sending criminals and drugs into your communities and surly not their own communities because we know the rich are to good for that.

After 9/11 you would think America’s government would surly vet those coming here like all smart countries. The current administration are pushing the vaccine for Covid-19 but really don’t care who brings only God knows what kind of diseases into America. The current nuts are after Donald Trump for January 6 but it’s fine for the working people of Portland, Seattle and other cities to lose everything they have worked for.