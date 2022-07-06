Letters to the editor for July 7

Invitation to Christmas in July with Mystery Writer Jennifer Bee

Please support our library and attend Christmas in July with local author Jennifer Bee, July 11, 6 — 7:30 p.m., at the Madison Heights Branch Library.

Jennifer Bee is an author residing near the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. She will be reading from her breakout novel, The Killing Carol, a suspense mystery with new clues arriving each day of the Twelve Days of Christmas.

Jennifer is represented by the Blue Ridge Literary Agency. The Killing Carol, is the first of the Anna Greenan Mystery Series, a trilogy to be published by Level Best Books.

Have you ever thought of writing a novel and having it published by a traditional publisher? Jennifer will share a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the publishing industry and answer age-old questions like do you need an agent, how to get an agent, and how to take a story idea from concept to completion.

Jennifer promises to share tips and tricks, do’s and don’ts, and so much more. A question-and-answer session will follow the evening’s presentation.

The public is invited. Refreshments will be provided.

RICHARD TIM JORDAN

Madison Heights