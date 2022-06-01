Letters to the editor for June 1

Ending Alzheimer's

I recently lost my husband to younger/early onset Alzheimer’s disease at the age of 62. I understand firsthand the impact this disease has on families across America. We encountered numerous challenges during his 10-year journey. I recently attended the AIM Advocacy Forum and met with Courtney Sosnowski, legislative assistant to Congressman Bob Good, to explain why Congress must continue to prioritize legislative action against Alzheimer’s. I discussed the bipartisan Comprehensive Care of Alzheimer’s Act (S.1125/H.R. 2517), the bipartisan Equity in Neuroscience and Alzheimer’s Act (S. 1548/H.R.3085) and to increase the research funding by $226 million.

More than 351,000 Virginians provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. Our son put his career on hold after graduating from college to help care for his dad for two and a half years. This way I could continue to work and have health insurance. In 2021, caregivers in Virginia, like my son, provided an estimated 524 million hours of care valued at nearly $8.5 billion.

I appreciate Ms. Sosnowski for taking the time to listen to how my life was impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association in encouraging Congressman Good to invest in policies that address the national public-health crisis of Alzheimer’s disease. To learn more about this disease and how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s, visit alzimpact.org.

PATRICIA BERKELEY

Alzheimer's Association Ambassador, 5th District

Issues not settled

If anyone thinks overturning Roe v. Wade settles the abortion issue, they forget their history — again. Supreme Court rulings often generate more questions as people ask how they impact other situations. Letting people decide by voting by state? Warm and fuzzy, but unrealistic.

Before 1860, voting would manage the expansion of slavery in new states carved out of Western territories by letting citizens choose to be either slave or free. Simple enough? That exploded into “Bleeding Kansas” as both sides used violence to reduce the opposition’s numbers. SCOTUS on Dred Scott did not help. Violence between slave-owning interests and abolitionists only previewed the larger, bloodier conflict to follow, echoing for generations.

Will overturning Roe v. Wade creep into eroding established rights? Censorship once made it a crime to discuss or distribute any birth control information even between a doctor and patient. This ban and other restrictions helped create a list of ugly social ills, all known but swept under the rug in a very proper Victorian society.

Must we drift backwards? Sanction vigilantism? Courts deciding medical issues? Promote the most restrictive beliefs thinking one size to fit all medical circumstances? A hodge-podge of state laws constantly in election flux? Censorship?

Flawed human beings create history, all having their own differing personal experiences. Not telling all their stories helps repeat it. People can justify their beliefs somehow, even justices, “separate but equal” another disastrous SCOTUS ruling echoing for decades. Careful what you wish for.

E PAULL

Amherst

Not good for us

“I am not in Washington to work with the Democrats, I’m there to defeat the Democrats.” Seriously? I thought [U.S. Rep.] Bob Good was in Washington to represent his constituents in the 5th District. And yet, they are not mentioned. Collaboration and compromise would be better for all of us.

Please register to vote and cast your ballot this fall. Mr. Good is not good for our district.

MARY McCARTHY

Lynchburg

Practice what you preach

Having read a recent letter in The News & Advance regarding American conservatism and Hungary I felt compelled to write. First of all let’s be clear America is not a democracy it’s a Constitutional Republic. There is a difference for which all minorities of all stripes should be grateful. We are governed by laws. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are found much easier when mobs don’t rule.

Now to my main point. conservatives and those of European descent are under obvious attack in this country. The attempt to even the score for the ills of the universe, now blamed on them, is ongoing. Places like Hungary and Poland are more aligned with conservatives than today’s America. The great American experiment is coming apart at the seams, and without conservatives will implode.

What groups like CPAC hope to do is become rejuvenated and not lose hope when they visit places like Hungary, which is a beacon for European conservative values. I praise any conservative organization which embraces other cultures with hopes it will improve ours. Diversity, tolerance and acceptance are demanded by the left. It would be nice if they practiced what they preach.

MIKE SNYDER

Amherst