Letters to the editor for June 10

Lobbying for students to study government more

In this time of graduations from many different levels of academic endeavor I’d like to lobby for more studies of our government, how it has been run since inception, its history, its positives and its negatives. The graduates of our schools should have this information if they are to be active and responsible citizens for the rest of their lives. When I went to school in the ‘60’s civics was a high school required subject. There was plenty of U.S. history hidden from young eyes in south Louisiana but we did get a pretty good idea of how the country was governed. I am told that civics is no longer taught and that could be one reason many crackpot theories have such fertile ground to grow in.