Letters to the editor for June 16

Thanking the Friends of the Library

There was a long line at the door when the Madison Heights Branch Library opened for the annual book sale on June 4. Lively is an understatement. Customer traffic was steady all morning. The community room was packed. People bought used books, bookcases, chairs, furniture, office equipment, typewriters, music CDs, DVDs, artwork, and more.

Some were buying books; some were buying boxes of books. Pat Stowe and Suzanne Bryant agreed, the top seller was western books, then vintage books dating back to 1883. A true social event, smiling faces were sharing their favorite authors and talking about books.

The book sale was very successful. Thanks to the Friends of the Library for sponsoring this excellent community event. The Friends will return all proceeds back to the library for needed items and supplies.

However, the real proceeds are immeasurable. The real proceeds were over at the wall of children’s books. At that wall, there was the ever present loud excited children’s voices and amazement as children and parents were negotiating. The children were selecting “their” books.

RICHARD TIM JORDAN

Madison Heights