Letters to the editor for June 23

Council lost in a fog on skateboard ordinance

The New Era-Progress ( June 16th edition) reports the Amherst Town Council used up most of its June 8th session, in a lengthy debate, adopting a new ordinance “that requires skateboarders and cyclists to yield to pedestrians on sidewalks and not disrupt businesses.” What? There are more residents in Tombstone Arizona than Amherst and they have no such ordinance.

Council members, your town of Amherst is desolate — depressingly bare! When I visit up there, it seems year after year Main Street is in a coma. I simply inquire — what skateboarders — what cyclists? Pedestrians, who? Your sidewalks are sufficiently wide enough for a pedestrian and skateboarder to pass one another in elementary fashion. Was a request made to the police department to provide any data, reported incidents, or safety matters the police chief may have given insight to? Apparently not. Assuming all are juveniles, how many actually have skateboards zipping around town?

I pride myself during the past 50 years in drafting positive and complimentary letters to the editor. However, my viewpoint hereby criticizes this ordinance, finding it counterproductive to the quality of life for the folks who live there, pay taxes, and expect a safe , clean and vibrant community. What do you want ? Do you want to have an occasional skateboarder, or cyclist, rolling along your vacant streets, heading to Food Lion or the Filling Station for a snack and soda — or — a town youth who already, practically have nothing nearby providing recreational interest, to be involved in criminal activity, drug usage, and school absenteeism? I assure you there are many towns and small cities in Virginia that would beg to trade their juvenile gangs and crime concerns for your skateboard debacle.

This council vote was like placing a watermelon in the back of a pickup, and its weight blew out the tires! Absolute no logic, resulting in what?

The Town Council could be much more serving, giving priority toward focusing on the high percentage of vacant buildings, mostly businesses no longer in operation. I suggest to Mayor Tuggle that he recess an upcoming council meeting and load all members on a borrowed hay wagon and tour the town collectively, to digest just how unappealing the Town of Amherst truly is. This is a community detriment worthy of lengthy debate, far more than a kid on a skateboard in a “ghostly town.”

GLENWOOD BURLEY, Richmond

