Letters to the editor for March 10

Remembering Sonny Leonard

When Estol Fletcher “Sonny” Leonard, Jr., (1943-2021) was born, the family lived in Gladys. His father was listed as a farmer in the 1940 census. Subsequently, the family moved to an older white frame house on Seminole Drive.

Sonny is listed as an 8th grade officer in the 1959 Madison Heights High School yearbook. Several photos of Sonny and an older sister Christine (born 1940) appear in that yearbook. Subsequently, Sonny served in the US Army.

From memory back in the 60’s, Sonny’s first garage was located on the main highway at the intersection of Dixie Airport Rd. and U.S. 29, in the Prices Store building. The old Prices Store was a brick structure with a pair of doors on the side. The building would hold several cars, but the swinging doors opened just wide enough to get one car into the building. There was no air conditioning back then, so the swinging doors stayed open all summer.

As teenage kids, we would frequently stand on the edge of Dixie Airport Road, looking in, watching the mechanics work on “hot” cars.

I recall vividly one day there was a Corvette on jack stands, hood off, mechanic bent over, right inside the double doors. After watching for a few minutes, Don Kowalsky (today’s Kowalsky Racing Engines, Wards Road, Rustburg), stood upright and walked out into the street. We talked. Don told me he had just finished adjusting the valves on the Corvette.

Back then, big cars and bench seats were the norm. The older experienced Chevrolet dealership mechanics did not like to work on Corvettes with bucket seats, loud side pipes, etc. At the dealerships, the new mechanic, the most inexperienced mechanic, got the Corvette to work on. Thus, Corvettes wound up in speed shops with experienced mechanics.

Sonny was single back then. In the late 60‘s, every year a couple of carloads of guys from Amherst County would travel to the ”Nationals” at Bristol Dragway for a wild weekend and to watch Sonny drag race. Stories would come back of Sonny coming out of the gate, pulling the front wheels off the ground. This kind of raw automotive horsepower made legendary stories in Amherst County.

At age 24, Sonny lived in lower Madison Heights. Sonny and another lower Madison Heights neighbor were married on July 13, 1968, by Rev. Hugh Bumgarner at Madison Heights Baptist Church.

In 1969, Sonny founded Sonny’s Automotive Racing and the rest is history. His obituary stated, “He had customers all over the world and his engines have over 70 national world records and numerous championships in drag racing and truck pull events.”

RICHARD TOM JORDAN

Madison Heights