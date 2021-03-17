Letters to the editor for March 18

It’s about the people,
not the parties We, the American people, have reached that moment of concern expressed by Benjamin Franklin on that fateful day in Philadelphia, “A Republic, Madam, if you can keep it.” The Democrat legislative intention with the contents of HR 1, “The For the People Act,” “The Equality Act,” the disgraceful allocation of funds in the $1.9 trillion virus bill and the deliberate display of military force around the Capitol says but one thing, the United States of America is no longer a republic. To say it was a monarchy would understate the situation.
We have succumbed to years of “no responsibility” good times. We have forgotten that our Founders’ concept of our country was to be a Christian land governed by its people and we have accepted a nation ruled by political parties funded by the wealthy, corporate America and the politically powerful. The violation of Constitutionally-prescribed election procedures by Democrat-controlled states and the overt refusal by the Supreme Court to address the basic Constitutional issue in a timely manner set the stage for today’s federal political party rule of the nation.
Where are the sovereign states? They are today the “lap dogs” of the federal government, not our Founders’ intended political leaders. The state governments have betrayed their citizens both in allowing the senatorial elections to be controlled by political parties and by allowing out of Congressional district donations and influence to mute the voices of the district citizens.
Political parties, Democrat and Republican, rule the country. Citizens pay for it. To return to our Founders’ republic, each state government must reaffirm to it’s citizens that its legislated elections reflect the voice of it’s citizens, not a national political party. Today, meaningful intent and legislation to stop the harmful actions of federal government electees is required.
BOB DEWEY,
Wintergreen
Biden quietly repairing
the damage Yes, folks, it is beginning to look like President Joe Biden is NOT going to follow in the footsteps of Barack Obama in catering to the Trumpian insurgency. He is busy repairing the country. As I said recently, this Democratic president is faced with the same problem Barack Obama was greeted with in 2009, a country on the brink of collapse due to the mismanagement of his Republican predecessor.
While Barack lost his first two years in office trying to please the insurgency Joe is off and running. In another promising development he’s not allowing the most progressive of the Democrats to ram through changes that will alienate the masses before he has the country back on its feet.
The Trumpians are blasting him at every opportunity but so far he has quietly suggested that they take their games elsewhere. The suffering American public is quite happy with his quiet thoroughness. His 60% approval rating is something that Trump never even dreamt about and should it stay there will earn him a solid second term. That is a long ways off but what a great start.
The Trumpian governors of Texas and Mississippi recently earned a bit of his candor when they lifted the mask mandates in their respective states. These “leaders” still haven’t learned that the American people will re-open the economy when they feel it is safe to do so. Lifting the mask mandate might satisfy some dolts who still think masks are a political statement but will slow overall progress.
Not satisfied with being the “no” chorus in Congress, the Trumpians in state governments are working to destroy the voting rights of citizens across the country. They are basically admitting they have nothing to offer so they will do their best to make it impossible for you to express your displeasure with them at the ballot box. Is there a better way to define “loser?”
I don’t think so. There are Republicans that will cancel the destructive Trumpian leanings and we need to hear more from them. Finally, addressing Ms. Jones’ Nelson County Times letter, I learned about climate change around 2005 and quit flying. I haven’t been on a plane since and haven’t missed flying at all.
We can all do better.
MIKE TABONY,
Gladstone
Strengthening voting rights an important taskThe COVID Relief Bill is now law. Biden’s approach is a bottom-up rather than a top-down. It is very progressive. But what is the next most important initiative in Biden’s agenda and is it important enough to do away with the filibuster or find a way around it? As important as immigration and fixing our ailing infrastructure, the most important bill is HR 1, the reform and strengthening of voting rights.
Simply put, the Republican Party does not want you to vote if you vote for Democrats. If you are Black or brown, poor, or elderly, they figure they can stop you or make it very hard for you to vote. Why? Don’t they support the democratic process?
Since Johnson passed the Civil Rights Acts of 1964 and 1965 and since Reagan used the so-called “southern strategy” the Republican Party has become whiter ‘til now it is 80% white. Combine that with the frequent embrace of “conspiracy theories,” the party increasing becomes a minority party that can only win elections by suppressing the vote. Even their main reason for these laws is a conspiracy theory since it is based on voting fraud that does not exist and on an election that was stolen. These are lies plain and simple.
Of course, the Republicans will be against it. But there will be other objections that mostly center around the fact that voting laws have mostly be left to the states to the point we have 50 ways to vote rather than one. It is precisely because we need a national standard for voting that HR 1 should be passed. But how will we find a way?
LOUIS HARPSTER,
Shipman
America’s greatness What was America is being taken away quickly by the Democrats — freedom of speech, America’s history and working families’ children cannot attend school.
One of the greatest things about America is the right to feel and say what you want. That was the America I grew up in but not anymore. It seems people get offended over every little thing. What is really to be offended about? We all have the same rights. Everyone is different with different thoughts and ideas, so what makes yours more important than mine? Or mine more important than yours? If you don’t agree or like something, that is your right.
Removing American history is crazy. We as Americans are strong enough to overcome the bad and be proud of the good. I do not believe a concrete war memorial, street name, school name or military installation name is hurting anyone but rather something to sit around and complain about. In the grand scheme of things, America’s history is a reflection of where America is today. We all make mistakes but if it was yesterday, it is history and will never change but being strong we move forward to do better.
Our children are America’s future and keeping them from education because you can not afford private schools will only keep blue collar workers and those living in poverty’s children from getting a higher education if they so choose. It seems the wealthy Democrat’s children/grandchildren are attending school, yet using COVID-19 to keep your children home.
To sum it all up if you are an American stop being a cry baby and live your life. Advocate for children returning to school or NO paychecks for teachers. In America, we worship one God. “Success starts within” not democratic handouts.
KARA JONES
Madison Heights