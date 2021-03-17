Letters to the editor for March 18

The Trumpian governors of Texas and Mississippi recently earned a bit of his candor when they lifted the mask mandates in their respective states. These “leaders” still haven’t learned that the American people will re-open the economy when they feel it is safe to do so. Lifting the mask mandate might satisfy some dolts who still think masks are a political statement but will slow overall progress.

Not satisfied with being the “no” chorus in Congress, the Trumpians in state governments are working to destroy the voting rights of citizens across the country. They are basically admitting they have nothing to offer so they will do their best to make it impossible for you to express your displeasure with them at the ballot box. Is there a better way to define “loser?”

I don’t think so. There are Republicans that will cancel the destructive Trumpian leanings and we need to hear more from them. Finally, addressing Ms. Jones’ Nelson County Times letter, I learned about climate change around 2005 and quit flying. I haven’t been on a plane since and haven’t missed flying at all.

We can all do better.

MIKE TABONY,

Gladstone