Letters to the editor for March 25

Strengthening voting rights an important task





The COVID Relief Bill is now law. Biden’s approach is a bottom-up rather than a top-down. It is very progressive. But what is the next most important initiative in Biden’s agenda and is it important enough to do away with the filibuster or find a way around it? As important as immigration and fixing our ailing infrastructure, the most important bill is HR 1, the reform and strengthening of voting rights.

Simply put, the Republican Party does not want you to vote if you vote for Democrats. If you are Black or brown, poor, or elderly, they figure they can stop you or make it very hard for you to vote. Why? Don’t they support the democratic process?

Since Johnson passed the Civil Rights Acts of 1964 and 1965 and since Reagan used the so-called “southern strategy” the Republican Party has become whiter ‘til now it is 80% white. Combine that with the frequent embrace of “conspiracy theories,” the party increasing becomes a minority party that can only win elections by suppressing the vote. Even their main reason for these laws is a conspiracy theory since it is based on voting fraud that does not exist and on an election that was stolen. These are lies plain and simple.