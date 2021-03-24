Letters to the editor for March 25

Strengthening voting rights an important task
The COVID Relief Bill is now law. Biden’s approach is a bottom-up rather than a top-down. It is very progressive. But what is the next most important initiative in Biden’s agenda and is it important enough to do away with the filibuster or find a way around it? As important as immigration and fixing our ailing infrastructure, the most important bill is HR 1, the reform and strengthening of voting rights.
Simply put, the Republican Party does not want you to vote if you vote for Democrats. If you are Black or brown, poor, or elderly, they figure they can stop you or make it very hard for you to vote. Why? Don’t they support the democratic process?
Since Johnson passed the Civil Rights Acts of 1964 and 1965 and since Reagan used the so-called “southern strategy” the Republican Party has become whiter ‘til now it is 80% white. Combine that with the frequent embrace of “conspiracy theories,” the party increasing becomes a minority party that can only win elections by suppressing the vote. Even their main reason for these laws is a conspiracy theory since it is based on voting fraud that does not exist and on an election that was stolen. These are lies plain and simple.
Of course, the Republicans will be against it. But there will be other objections that mostly center around the fact that voting laws have mostly be left to the states to the point we have 50 ways to vote rather than one. It is precisely because we need a national standard for voting that HR 1 should be passed. But how will we find a way?
LOUIS HARPSTER, Shipman
America’s greatness
What was America is being taken away quickly by the Democrats — freedom of speech, America’s history and working families’ children cannot attend school.
One of the greatest things about America is the right to feel and say what you want. That was the America I grew up in but not anymore. It seems people get offended over every little thing. What is really to be offended about? We all have the same rights. Everyone is different with different thoughts and ideas, so what makes yours more important than mine? Or mine more important than yours? If you don’t agree or like something, that is your right.
Removing American history is crazy. We as Americans are strong enough to overcome the bad and be proud of the good. I do not believe a concrete war memorial, street name, school name or military installation name is hurting anyone but rather something to sit around and complain about. In the grand scheme of things, America’s history is a reflection of where America is today. We all make mistakes but if it was yesterday, it is history and will never change but being strong we move forward to do better.
Our children are America’s future and keeping them from education because you can not afford private schools will only keep blue collar workers and those living in poverty’s children from getting a higher education if they so choose. It seems the wealthy Democrat’s children/grandchildren are attending school, yet using COVID-19 to keep your children home.
To sum it all up if you are an American stop being a cry baby and live your life. Advocate for children returning to school or NO paychecks for teachers. In America, we worship one God. “Success starts within” not democratic handouts.
KARA JONES, Madison Heights
An opposing view
Regarding recent news about the proposed agricultural complex in Amherst, I didn’t see any opposing views in the article.
You know they are always there! I do object.
I looked at the Chatham facility website. They call themselves a nonprofit. How are they funded? Farmers get enough federal subsidies, and already have services through cooperative extensions.
Also, it’s obvious this facility is about raising stock animals, not vegetables. Sustainability? We should be moving away from beef and pipelines. How about an enlightened attitude on future agricultural trends? Events? Tractor pulling, horse barrel racing? That is not a natural behavior in horses and encourages injury. Rodeos? Does Junior really need to learn to rope a calf?
Yes, we eat animals, but let’s not use them for entertainment. Dig deeper, and yes, I am writing my representatives.
WENDY BRUBAKER, Monroe