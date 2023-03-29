Thanks to Scleroderma walk sponsors

On behalf of the Amherst Woman’s Club, Sweet Briar College and the National Scleroderma Foundation, we would like to say thank you to all the sponsors, walk participants and businesses that donated to our “Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma” Walk held March 4, 2023, at Sweet Briar College.

Thanks to the generosity of many, we were able to raise over $16,000.00, which was designated for research for a cure for Scleroderma.

Thank you to the following Sponsors:

Greif, Inc.; Equis Financial, Amherst Rotary Club; Hermle, North America; Tru Vantage Solutions, Inc.; Amherst Woman’s Club, Sweet Briar College, National Scleroderma Foundation, Amherst County Lions Club, Cobb Dermatology, Ascension Church Men’s Breakfast Group, Glad, Emmanuel United Methodist Church; Hickey Plumbing, Electric and Air, the Jordan Team Realty One Group Leading Team, Family of Laurie Babcock, Amherst Baptist Church, Amherst Order of the Eastern Star, Amherst County High School Theater Group, BonFire, Acorn Hill, Amherst County High School Athletic Dept., Main Street Settlement, Inc.; Edward Jones, Genevieve Fadool Senior Benefits, Ins.; Christian’s Backhoe Service, Rehab Associates of Central VA, Sardis United Methodist Church, Blue Ridge Group of Keller Williams, Family of Emily Burke Wood Daughtery, Staples, Melissa Floral Designs, Randolph Memorial Baptist Church, Yolan and Tyler Williams, Steve Martin Paint and Body Shop and Thirsty Dog Resort AirBNB.

MARGARET ANN WHITE, SUZANNE RAINE

Suggestion for opt-in survey

I was glad to read that the Amherst County School Board is going to ask parents whether they want to opt in or to opt out. This is a very confusing concept. The newspaper understands this and includes an explanation in every article they write about on opt-in and opt-out.

The questionnaire which will be sent to parents will probably be confusing and require a detailed explanation also. To simplify this question for the survey I suggest asking it as follows;

I want sexually explicit material included in my child’s elementary school curriculum.

Yes  No 

If the majority answer is no, then the school boards position should be to opt in to reduce the paperwork burden on teachers and parents.

JOHN BALLARD

Gladstone

Xi, Putin up to no good

China’s leader Xi and Russian President Putin failed to find a suitable road to peace in Ukraine? None was expected. Xi’s trip to Russia was solely for China’s benefit; Xi cares not one wit about peace in Ukraine. He went for and got more Russian fossil fuels and showed just how damaging Putin’s war has been for Russia. What was especially telling was Xi’s statement that both China and Russia have similar aims. While Russia wants to eliminate neighbor Ukraine, China wants to do the same with neighbor Taiwan.

China has yet to make the mistake of actually going to war and we can only hope that Xi is smarter than Putin by recognizing just how much he has to lose by taking that step. Putin has shown amazing stupidity strategically. His country was reaping billions by selling off its natural resources at good prices while its politics and economy were ignored by his customers, the West.

No American or European posed a danger to his gigantic fiefdom. Nobody cared; the oil and gas kept flowing. Trump almost removed the US from NATO, labeling it a relic of the past. Putin could have maintained that situation till his dying day but threw it all away by starting the war with Ukraine. Presently, with every passing day Russia becomes more a country to avoid than a country to include.

If Putin ends the war today how many decades will pass before the West again ignores the Russian barbarians? I expect to see China export some weapons to Russia as that will extend the war and further weaken Russia. I also expect China to one day occupy much or all of Eastern Siberia as it realizes that expanding northwards is doable and useful. Russia should recognize that no Western nation is presently pursuing imperialistic policies but China is. That’s where Russia’s danger lies.

Here in the US, the failure of a single bank in California almost threw the economy of the US into chaos and required a government bailout to restore order, yet the Republicans are planning on defaulting the entire US government unless they get their way. Folks, that is insanity, plain and simple. One can detonate a ton of explosives in a building but what does one have when the dust settles, a pile of rubble. That’s what the Republican plan will make of your lives and your country.

We can do better.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone