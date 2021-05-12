 Skip to main content
Letters to the editor for May 13
Letters to the editor for May 13

The Westie is a win-win endeavor 

As the son of a proud Class of 1954 graduate, I can’t tell you how elated I was to read of the renovation — and rebirth — of the former Madison Heights High School site on Phelps Road.

Kudos to local officials and Waukeshaw Development, Inc., for their vision and investment in the restoration of this beautiful historic Amherst County landmark.

While my mother, the former Lois Tomlin, and several of her siblings who attended the school have passed, I know they would be reveling in its “total transformation,” resulting in additional housing for the community, the promise of economic development from Lynchburg across the James, and an atmosphere which is pet-friendly at that.

The Westie, what a wonderful, win-win endeavor!

DR. BRIAN K. MATNEY

Virginia Beach

