Letters to the editor for May 26

What Memorial Day really means Monday, May 30,2022 will mark our country’s 154th Memorial Day. It will be considered the unofficial start to summer. Americans from every state will be jumping into their vehicles and campers, heading to beaches and parks, bumper to bumper on Interstates, for their annual ritual of fun in the sun.

We have forgotten what Memorial Day truly means. It is a day of remembrance honoring those who gave their lives in service to our country. But how did this holiday start? The Library of Congress records show that by 1865, Mississippi, Virginia and South Carolina all held simple, somber ceremonies for veterans and their families to honor the dead by laying flowers on the graves of the fallen.

On May 5, 1868, Union veterans established Decoration Day as a time for the nation to decorate the graves of Union war dead.

It was not until 1971 that Congress officially established the last Monday in May as Memorial Day and it became a federal holiday.

We have had major wars since the Civil War and countless lives have been lost in these conflicts. Let us not dishonor those valiant men and women who sacrificed their lives for “God and country” this Memorial Day. Take a moment to reflect and remember these selfless heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice by bravely fighting and dying far from home to keep America free. We owe it to them.

There will be a Memorial Day service at Monument Terrace here in Lynchburg this Memorial Day. It will start at 11 a.m. Church Street will close to traffic at 10:30 a.m. Parking will be on a first come first serve basis.

God bless you and God bless America!

JEANIE A. ATTENHOFER,

Historian, James River Chapter,

National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution

Amherst County double standards

I spoke with County administrator Dean Rodgers today regarding the recently installed deck with swing at Mill Creek Lake Park.

My concerns were many, from the Board of Supervisors trying to destroy the country life ambiance here with their schtick gimmicks such as this. Mr. Rodgers, upon inquiry, stated that this was his idea.

I asked for what purpose? Fun was his one word answer. As Mr. Rodgers is a former JAG lawyer, I asked him if he gave consideration to liability issues. He said he had. I then asked for copies of the structural drawings and engineering. His response was there weren’t any.

So the county has just erected a huge liability to the taxpayers’ of our community, with no forethought whatsoever. Try, as a citizen, to build something for public use without a set of engineered drawings!! It is high time that we remove these irresponsible, always looking for ways to spend other people’s money, charlatans.

MARK LABADIE, Amherst

Memory of Cecil LewisTo everyone who has supported us during and following the death of Cecil W. Lewis, we the family would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation. Your many acts of kindness and sympathy continue to be a great comfort to us in our time of sorrow. Thank you!

REV. & MRS. CHARLES &

GENEVA LEWIS & FAMILY,

Madison Heights

On abortion rights

I write this letter because of the expectation of the Supreme Court’s decision that might overturn Roe v Wade. For those members who claim to be strict followers of the Constitution, they should try reading the Bill of Rights; the very first one gave us the freedom to practice our beliefs, religious and otherwise, as we sought fit.

The “Establishment Clause” prohibited Congress from establishing “a religion or, prohibiting the free exercise thereof,”. That’s why they separated Church and State. No law was to infringe on anyone’s religious beliefs. Yet that is exactly what the anti-abortion laws seek to do. They take the choice out of the hands of the individual and put it into the hands of state or federal lawmakers. Pro-choice advocates do not say that a woman who does not believe in abortion has to have one but gives the choice to the woman and her physician.

Just like the anti-vaxxers stated, “It’s my body, my choice;” the same should apply to the abortion issue. This decision only affects one pregnant woman and her future.

NANCY OWEN, Amherst

Not in favor of

a joint ag center I hope our Nelson County Supervisors won’t help Amherst County construct an agricultural center. There are many problems with this proposal:

The proposed center will be located in Amherst County.

It will cost $51 million, of which Nelson will have to provide half, plus cost overruns.

Nelson has no present use for many of the attractions of such a facility, such as an arena usually used for equestrian events or stock shows, horse stalls, a cattle working area, conference space, market space, a cannery, meat processing area, a large bay training area, warehouse space, a greenhouse space, classrooms, and outdoor facility options.

We don’t have a large equestrian population to host shows, need a cattle working area, most conferences are held at motels in Charlottesville and surrounding cities, market spaces are wherever we want them, we had a cannery years ago which was closed due to lack of interest. I don’t know how a public meat processing area would work, or what a large bay training area would be used for, what would be stored in the warehouse, the high school has it’s own greenhouse and classrooms, and being a rural area, Nelson has lots of outdoor facilities.

Some of our supervisors recently visited the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex in Pittsylvania County, which has been looked to as a model for the Nelson-Amherst center. They reported that, “Mr. Harris, who runs the facility, virtually said that the facility doesn’t make money. You could fill it up every weekend with events and you would still live or die on grants. He spends 95% of his time chasing money.”

I visited the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex Facebook events page. This complex has hosted three events so far this year and have none scheduled for the future. They hosted a grand total of five events during 2021, which as we know was a COVID year, but the bills still had to be paid.

With the present economy I can’t see Nelson County spending 25-plus million dollars on a facility of questionable use to the inhabitants of the county and which wouldn’t be self-supporting. If Nelson needs an agricultural center, we should build one on the new property the Supervisors are purchasing adjourning the High School complex. All we need is an area that our agriculture students and 4-H members can use to meet and host school competitions.

An arena under roof could be used for stock shows and for Forest and Agriculture competitions. I expect an arena about the size of the football field would be sufficient. It wouldn’t need to be totally enclosed, heated, or cooled. I would think that such a center could be constructed at a fraction of the cost of the proposed Nelson-Amherst center, plus it would be ours.

Speaking of the new land purchase the county is working on next to the high school; I don’t know what the plans are for the land, but I certainly hope they are not planning to build a new centralized elementary school. For one thing, the Tye River and Rockfish River schools are only around 25 years old. They should be good for many years to come. A school such as they are speaking of would cost many millions of dollars. Those same millions of dollars would keep the existing schools running for a very long time. If they are bent on consolidating the schools, they should use the Tye River school as it is only 3 or 4 miles away from the proposed site. It might need some updating, but that would be much cheaper than a huge new facility.

JACKIE MASSIE, Faber