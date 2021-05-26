Letters to the editor for May 27

Low birth rate not
a bad thingMuch is being made about our low birth rate, as if were a bad thing. It is a very good thing.
Many of us are consciously not having children for environmental reasons. More people means more resources used, species extinctions, deforestation, landfills, fossil fuels, pollution, agriculture, water depleted, social inequity and unrest, just to name a few consequences.
We do not need more people unto eternity; we will kill the planet, like cancer. We need to use our intelligence to reinvent an economy that thrives in spite of a reduction in human population, one not based on consumption.
Elon Musk can go to Mars; I want to stay here on this gorgeous planet the Creator gifted us. Let’s not screw this up.
WENDY BRUBAKER,
Monroe Criticism of ‘giveaways’ ignores reality“Government giveaways...” (Letters to the Editor, May 11 edition of The News & Advance) presents a simplistic one-size-fits-all explanation for a very complex situation. Every person, household, industry, community, region and state is different.
If your children are still out of school, especially if you are a single parent, you cannot go back to work. During the pandemic, day care centers, especially affordable ones, shut down and many never reopened. There may not be any family or friends available to help out. The ex may also unemployed so any child support has disappeared. No matter how appealing the job, you cannot return to work as long as children are at home and supposed to be learning on top of everything else.
If you work construction you often get paid by the day. Some serious and unpredictable bottlenecks in supply chains exist so if the materials are not there, you will not work that day. You may not work for weeks. It can be an unreliable source of income.
Many of the less desirable jobs go to migrant or immigrant labor. Meat processing plants still have issues. Agricultural labor to produce crops has been hit hard. Most Americans won’t do that sort of low paying stoop labor to begin with.
Just how safe are some work places since we still don’t know everything about COVID. How long does a vaccination protect an individual?
If you are vaccination hesitant but your employer requires it what are your options?
What if you had COVID and you still suffer lingering health issues? Or you have to tend a family member with such.
“Government giveaways...” does not begin to address those and many other factors.
This economy is not yet stable, so such simplistic math does not always speak to reality. It presumes everyone faces the exact same set of circumstances. Some people will game the system but to paint everyone as lazy because they aren’t working ignores the old saying. Before you judge, walk in someone else’s shoes.
E A PAULL,
Amherst Remember your oath, congressmanCongressman Cline — Just a reminder.
5 U.S. Code § 3331. Oath of office: An individual, except the President, elected or appointed to an office of honor or profit in the civil service or uniformed services, shall take the following oath: “I, AB, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”
Assuming you do remember taking the oath (especially the faithfully discharge the duties of the office part), how do you justify voting against establishing a commission to investigate the events of January 6, 2021? Could it be that the oath was meaningless to you? Could it be that you have some culpability for the events or at least agree with the attempt to overthrow the election? The 6th District citizens deserve answers to justify your actions.
WILLIAM CONNER,
Lynchburg