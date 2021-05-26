Letters to the editor for May 27

Low birth rate not





a bad thingMuch is being made about our low birth rate, as if were a bad thing. It is a very good thing.

Many of us are consciously not having children for environmental reasons. More people means more resources used, species extinctions, deforestation, landfills, fossil fuels, pollution, agriculture, water depleted, social inequity and unrest, just to name a few consequences.

We do not need more people unto eternity; we will kill the planet, like cancer. We need to use our intelligence to reinvent an economy that thrives in spite of a reduction in human population, one not based on consumption.

Elon Musk can go to Mars; I want to stay here on this gorgeous planet the Creator gifted us. Let’s not screw this up.

WENDY BRUBAKER,

Monroe Criticism of ‘giveaways’ ignores reality“Government giveaways...” (Letters to the Editor, May 11 edition of The News & Advance) presents a simplistic one-size-fits-all explanation for a very complex situation. Every person, household, industry, community, region and state is different.