Letters to the editor for May 5

GOP meetings bring valuable speakers to Amherst

One of the reasons my wife and I have been happy to live in Amherst County for over 30 years is because we have so many treasures here. One of those treasures is the former speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates, Vance Wilkins. Vance now serves as the Chairman of Amherst County Republican Committee, which meets on the fourth Monday of every month.

Until recently, I have not been politically active, preferring to simply complain about the deteriorating conditions in our country. But like many, I have grown so frustrated with the attacks on God-given human freedoms, the undermining of the traditional family structure, indoctrination of young children, lack of border security, inflation of our currency, and other anti-American and anti-human policies that I had to do something. Turns out that joining the local Republican committee was a great place to start.

One reason for this is that Vance brings key leaders to our county who give enlightening and encouraging talks reminding me there is hope for our nation. Last year we met then-candidate Glenn Younkin at the Briar Patch. In March, the GOP Committee hosted former Virginia Governor Jim Gilmore to discuss the war in Ukraine. This month, we heard from the current Speaker of the House, Todd Gilbert, who shared insight into what is going on in Richmond.

On Monday, May 23, Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears is coming to Amherst County. She will be speaking at 7 p.m. at the Madison Heights Community Center, 424 Woodys Lake Road, Madison Heights. The public is invited free of charge to hear this woman share her amazing story. Sears is a tremendous role model, and I encourage parents to bring their children to meet a real modern-day hero.

We cannot make a positive difference in our world unless we are informed and connected with other like-minded individuals. I hope to meet many of my fellow Amherst County residents at our next meeting on May 23!

WILLIAM WEGERT

Monroe

Remembering George Key

Amherst County’s First Rifle Company: In January 1776, the Virginia Convention passed an ordinance for the protection of the Colony. Amherst County was required to furnish one company of expert riflemen.

George Key (1753-1836) was born in Amherst County. He enlisted in the Amherst Militia (Amherst Rifle Company) in March 1776, under Capt. Samuel Cabel, 1st Lt. Alexander Rose, and 2nd Lt. Benjamin Taliaferro. The Amherst Rifles marched to Williamsburg, then to Gwynn’s Island to battle Lord Dunmore and his British Loyalist. Dunmore was the last British Governor of Virginia.

Gwynn’s Island is located on the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay off the Middle Peninsula in Mathews County. The Battle of Gwynn’s Island occurred on July 8–10, 1776. The Virginia Patriot soldiers were led by Col. Andrew Lewis (a familiar name). Lord Dunmore and his Loyalist forces were defeated and withdrew aboard their ships off Norfolk.

Key returned to Williamsburg. On approximately Oct. 10, 1776, Key was ordered to join Gen. George Washington in The Jerseys.

On Christmas Eve 1776, Gen. Washington’s troops crossed the Delaware River and marched most of the night towards Trenton, suffering much. They reached Trenton between daylight and sunrise and attacked the Hessians. The Hessians were German soldiers who served as auxiliaries to the British Army during the Revolutionary War. The Hessians surrendered.

After the Hessian surrender, the troops marched to the Delaware River and camped. The troops crossed the Delaware River the next morning when they discovered two of their soldiers had frozen to death the night before. Shortly after, the troops re-crossed the Delaware. Marching at night, they surprised a small body of the British Army at Princeton and defeated them.

After this, Key was ill for three months. When fit for duty, Key was attached to the newly formed Morgan’s Rifle Regiment which comprised about 500 specially selected riflemen from Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia, chosen for their sharpshooting ability. Morgan’s Rifles marched beyond Albany, to oppose British General John Burgoyne’s Army at Stillwater and Saratoga, New York. Stillwater and Saratoga were British Army encampments near the Canadian border.

At this point, Morgan’s Rifle Regiment was involved in minor skirmishes with the British, where British soldiers spiked some of their cannons (plugging up the ignition hole, rendering the cannon useless), and throwing some cannons into the river. These British soldiers surrendered.

Col. Daniel Morgan and his legendary Morgan’s Rifles, including George Key, would forever cement their place in American history at the pivotal Battles of Saratoga.

The Battles of Saratoga occurred on Sept. 19 and Oct. 7, 1777. Burgoyne won the first battle. However, the second battle was a decisive victory for the Americans and a turning point in the Revolutionary War. Burgoyne surrendered his entire British army of 6,200 men on Oct. 17, 1777.

After the British surrendered, Morgan’s Rifle Regiment marched to Pennsylvania, two miles above Philadelphia. Here, Key was later discharged and returned to Amherst.

In November 1779, again from Amherst, Key joined Capt. John Rogers‘ Light Infantry and subsequently marched to Pittsburgh. In the spring of 1780, Rogers Infantry crossed the Mississippi River to Illinois and on to a place called Strawberry Patch.

Here George Key, serving with Capt. John Rogers, joined Col. George Rogers Clark in defending the American frontier.

In Key’s Revolutionary War Pension Application, he wrote “On returning home we were compelled to kill a horse for subsistence; about two pounds came to my share, which then I thought was pretty good eating.”

Key was discharged and his pension application was approved.

Amherst County, Colbert Blair Sr., Daniel Boone, Daniel Morgan, and the French and Indian War intersect below.

Daniel Boone and Daniel Morgan served in The French and Indian War. In 1755 the British sent General Edward Braddock to America to assemble an army of British regulars and militia to drive the French from Fort Duquesne. In June 1755, at Fort Cumberland in western Maryland, a force of more than two thousand men were brought together. Both were there at Fort Cumberland. Daniel Boone arrived from the North Carolina frontier and his first cousin Daniel Morgan arrived from Winchester, Virginia. Boone served as a blacksmith, teamster, and rifleman. Morgan served as a teamster and rifleman for General George Washington’s militia, which would support Braddock’s army of regular British soldiers.

Colbert Blair Sr., was a Quaker born about 1729 in Berks, Pennsylvania, and died about 1806 in Caldwell, North Carolina. In about 1750 in Pennsylvania, Colbert Blair Sr., married Sarah Morgan, a first cousin by blood of Daniel Boone and Daniel Morgan.

The French and Indian War was fought in 1754 to 1763. Shortly after, on March 15, 1765, Colbert Blair Sr., purchased 154 acres in Amherst County, which he sold on Aug. 3, 1767 (Amherst, Virginia Deed Book B:201, 216, 249 and Deed Book C:194, FHL #30285). Thus in colonial times, Daniel Boone and Daniel Morgan’s first cousin’s husband owned property in Amherst County.

What became of George Key? After the Revolutionary War, he and Susannah “Suckey” Craighead were married on Aug. 22, 1785, in Bedford County, farmed, and raised a family. They probably lived on the farmland that Susannah’s father gave to George.

To join some of their children, George and Susannah moved to Callaway County, Missouri in 1931, where he died in 1836 and she died sometime after 1840.

Note: Callaway County, Missouri is named after Captain James Richard Callaway, grandson of Daniel Boone and grandson of Col. James Clinton Calloway Sr., of Bedford County.

RICHARD TIM JORDAN

Madison Heights