Letters to the editor for Nov. 10

A call for help

Lynchburg Daily Bread is helping more of our neighbors than ever before, often serving over 500 meals in ONE DAY. As a board member, I have seen the tremendous teamwork required of our energetic staff and compassionate volunteers in meeting this significant and growing need.

The growth of food insecurity has been continuous since COVID first hit in Spring 2020, and our faithful team never missed a day of service throughout so many challenges.

We, as many families and businesses, have also felt the financial pinch of the rising cost of food and cleaning supplies. Our partnerships with local grocery stores bring in over 2,400 pounds of donated food each week, and yet we are still purchasing food to meet the increasing number of meals served daily.

With your help, we served 155,426 meals in the last year.

In our 40 years of service to the Central Virginia Community, we have never experienced such growing needs and we need your help. Please consider a Thanksgiving or year-end gift, so that we can continue this vital work. In all, we need to raise $320,000 over the next 2 months to ensure all services continue without shortages or disruptions.

Nutritious foods can also be dropped off every day between 6:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. Specific food items needed are ground beef, chicken, instant mashed potatoes, and large #10 cans of fruits and vegetables. Please visit our website, www.lynchburgdailybread.com, for more information and an easy “donate now” button.

Thank you for standing with us at this time when so many in Central Virginia are struggling.

JOHN JACOBS, Lynchburg

Board Member, Lynchburg Daily Bread