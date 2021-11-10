Letters to the editor for Nov. 11

They disregarded the recent record of good business decisions, prosperity for all the citizenry of the state, the expansion of voting rights, and a non-interference with our social life and mores to elect an investor with no governing experience. And our governor-elect may also be hiding a connection with the thug who tried last January to stage a coup to destroy our democracy. Talk about taking unnecessary risk!! I can only hope that he is of good character with policies that continue the recent progress for all Virginians rather than a Trumpian criminal in disguise. I suspect we will soon learn which direction he’ll take. I’ll sure be watching.

Across the world fossil fuel use has spiked to pre-epidemic levels and the carbon content of the atmosphere continues to threaten our ability to live on our planet. I suspect that next summer we will see the first real U.S. disaster as the western drought makes it impossible to farm the Central Valley of California with a resulting spike in food prices nationwide. If the Sierras have an exceptionally wet winter we may get a reprieve but as of now, where the Southwest will get drinking water for its 40,000,000 citizens is an open question.

As current pictures of western reservoirs show the additional water supply needed to raise the nations’ vegetables is frankly unavailable.