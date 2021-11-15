Letters to the editor for Nov. 18

Start over on redistricting
The effort at redistricting failed and continues to fail as additional measures are added to fix the process. I applied to participate in the Redistricting Commission. I expressed my reasons and collected letters of recommendation from prominent individuals. Because I was not affiliated with either party, I foolishly believed I would be a perfect candidate — after all, I had no dog in the fight.
It quickly became apparent that the selection process was controlled by the parties. The only nominees each party would put forward were their most vehement advocates who could hold their own in the thrashings of negotiation. What a shame. Wasn’t it obvious that the two parties can’t reach agreement on anything? Wasn’t it obvious that they both only serve to perpetuate their own power and couldn’t care less about serving the people who want effective government?
The whole redistricting system should be completely scrapped and commissioners chosen from a slate of nominees with a history of public service and no party affiliation; at least, no Democrat or Republican affiliation. Only in that way can we get districts that reflect actual communities and not just political voting records.
Redistricting is one path out of our political polarization. When districts are defined by geographic communities regardless of voting records, the candidates elected to represent them will have to be sufficiently moderate, tolerant and liberty-loving to represent their whole district, making it easier for all representatives to reach compromises. Let’s start over.
DEAN RODGERS
Amherst
Thankful for emergency responders
I recently had an accident while cutting firewood at our Forks of Buffalo property in Amherst County. Through a combination of bad luck and my stupidity I ended up on a steep slope, on my back, head well below my feet with an 8-foot-long, 15-inch diameter oak log on my abdomen. I had managed to push it there off my ribcage so I could at least scream for help. Hearing me, my wife called 911.
The response was astonishing. Within less than 30 minutes help arrived in numbers: EMTs, ambulance, firetruck, Sheriff's deputies, a total of nine vehicles not counting our immediate neighbors who were first on the scene. Long story short, they gave me first aid, got the log off, hauled me out and had me helicoptered to the UVA trauma facility where I was found to be OK except for some abrasions and bruises and a few aches and pains to add to the normal ones befitting my 81 years. I was also pronounced the luckiest person in Virginia.
While I am still recovering I would like, through this letter, to express my sincerest thanks to all of my rescuers from Pedlar Fire and Rescue, Amherst Rescue Squad, the 911 call center, the Amherst County Sheriff's Department and perhaps other groups. The names of most who helped I unfortunately do not know. Some I do and want to thank in person: Joe and Margo Baker, Betty Wise, Eldon Bradley, my wife Ruby, of course, and Sam from Amherst Rescue Squad (with apologies for using a profanity, repeatedly I am told, in asking him to just get this log off me while he an others were administering first aid). The residents of Amherst County are fortunate to have all of them on their side.