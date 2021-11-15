Letters to the editor for Nov. 18

DEAN RODGERS

Amherst

Thankful for emergency responders

I recently had an accident while cutting firewood at our Forks of Buffalo property in Amherst County. Through a combination of bad luck and my stupidity I ended up on a steep slope, on my back, head well below my feet with an 8-foot-long, 15-inch diameter oak log on my abdomen. I had managed to push it there off my ribcage so I could at least scream for help. Hearing me, my wife called 911.

The response was astonishing. Within less than 30 minutes help arrived in numbers: EMTs, ambulance, firetruck, Sheriff's deputies, a total of nine vehicles not counting our immediate neighbors who were first on the scene. Long story short, they gave me first aid, got the log off, hauled me out and had me helicoptered to the UVA trauma facility where I was found to be OK except for some abrasions and bruises and a few aches and pains to add to the normal ones befitting my 81 years. I was also pronounced the luckiest person in Virginia.