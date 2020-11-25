Letters to the Editor for Nov. 26

Now that the November general election in Amherst County has come to an end I would like to give thanks to many people. However, I’m hesitant to do so for fear I might omit someone, but I would be remiss if I don’t say thank you to anyone, so here goes. Please accept my apologies, in advance, and allow me to ask for forgiveness if I omit anyone.

I want to thank each and everyone that played a part aiding and assisting us to achieve an overwhelmingly successful and healthy election. The 14-day incubation period since the election was Nov. 17, and to this day everyone has remained healthy. I’m so glad to say everyone involved in the November 2020 general election managed to avoid all illnesses.

So, first and foremost I must acknowledge my Lord and my Savior to whom I could not have made it through the 55 days without being able to pray to and ask for wisdom and strength for every moment of every day and for help to be able to carry on during the extremely difficult election.

Next there’s Kelvin Brown, my husband, who volunteered to work many tireless hours with no more than a mere thank you. Also, thanks to my children, the rest of my family and my friends for their prayers and well wishes and their moral support and to my mother-in-law “Chickie” for the many wonderful meals she fixed for us during the busy weeks.