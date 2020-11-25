Letters to the Editor for Nov. 26

Now that the November general election in Amherst County has come to an end I would like to give thanks to many people. However, I’m hesitant to do so for fear I might omit someone, but I would be remiss if I don’t say thank you to anyone, so here goes. Please accept my apologies, in advance, and allow me to ask for forgiveness if I omit anyone.
I want to thank each and everyone that played a part aiding and assisting us to achieve an overwhelmingly successful and healthy election. The 14-day incubation period since the election was Nov. 17, and to this day everyone has remained healthy. I’m so glad to say everyone involved in the November 2020 general election managed to avoid all illnesses.
So, first and foremost I must acknowledge my Lord and my Savior to whom I could not have made it through the 55 days without being able to pray to and ask for wisdom and strength for every moment of every day and for help to be able to carry on during the extremely difficult election.
Next there’s Kelvin Brown, my husband, who volunteered to work many tireless hours with no more than a mere thank you. Also, thanks to my children, the rest of my family and my friends for their prayers and well wishes and their moral support and to my mother-in-law “Chickie” for the many wonderful meals she fixed for us during the busy weeks.
Also many thanks to Karen King, Clerk of Juvenile and Domestic Court, for her assistance and constant support; the Amherst County Sheriff’s deputies at the courthouse; Beverly Lewis, Clerk of General District Court, and the many other courthouse employees for standing by us and sharing their office space with us, the whole entire Amherst County IT department for their immediate attention and technical support; Joy Niehaus, public information officer for Amherst County; the election officials who came to work during the early voting process (all 45 days), all of the Poll workers for the tremendously awesome job they did on Election Day, especially the “young” men who worked in the Central Absentee Precinct.
Also, thank you to the voters for your encouragement, well wishes and interest in voting; Jackie Britt, Nelson County’s Registrar for being by my side morning, noon and night; Lynn and Ned Kable for pitching in when we needed the help, Public Safety Director Sam Bryant just for being there, three of the Amherst County Post Offices for the amazing service, if I must say myself; Allen Layne from Service Printing for prompt service deliveries, Hill Hardware, David Pugh, of the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, for checking on us and last, but definitely not least, my office staff, all of them individually and collectively.
Thanks to Ann Day, RaeLynn Hart, Jackie Beidler, Ann Tucker and Brenda Young for sticking by me. I know it wasn’t easy at times. You all really came through for me, the Electoral Board and the whole county of Amherst. Thank you all once again for everything!
D. FRANCINE BROWN
General Registrar, Amherst
An important need for Amherst County’s Monacan Indian Nation
The Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978 gives federally-recognized tribes precedence in making determinations and placements in child welfare cases involving Indian children. It is vital that we support local tribes in engaging in the child welfare process. Children in foster care are much more likely to become involved in the juvenile justice system.
Unfortunately, research recently completed by the Annie E. Casey Foundation has shown that the number of Native American youth in juvenile detention centers has increased from May to August 2020. From March 1 to May 1, there was a decrease in the number of detained Native American children, while from May 1 to August 1 there was a 31% increase in the number of detained Native American children.
Tribes with newer federal recognition, such as the Monacan Indian Nation, have been unable, as of yet, to develop their own department of social services. This hinders the tribes’ ability to become involved in child welfare cases that could be determining the future of these native children. Our community needs to begin communicating with local tribes to determine if there are ways in which we can support them as they support their youth in need.
KATHRYN DURDEN
Lynchburg
