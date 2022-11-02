Letters to the editor for Nov. 3

Amherst Library book sale a success

Many thanks to all the people who made this year’s Friends of the Amherst County Public Library Book & Bake sale a huge success. Area businesses donated food items and gift cards to the Bake Sale. They are to be commended for helping keep the library a vital part of the county through their generosity and community spirit. Check out the Library Facebook page for a list of donors and please thank them by shopping with them.

Thanks also to the patrons who donated good clean used books to the sale and to the shoppers who came to find treasures. Now that the sale is past, the Friends are in need of new donations. The holidays are coming. This is an excellent time to make room for entertaining and decorating by clearing some of your shelves! Donations are accepted during the library business hours; the friendly library staff will even help unload your car or truck. Donations are tax deductible, ask for the form when you drop off your books. Please, no magazines, textbooks or IT manuals.

The Friends are always looking for new members to support the library, pick up a membership application on your next library visit. Again, thanks to all who had a part in the sale, our first since 2019. We are already planning for next year's event, look for the sale notices for the date.

BRUCE AND GAIL CURTAIN

Amherst