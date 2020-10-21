Letters to the Editor for Oct. 22

No thank you GOP. My preference is for the party that promotes “family values” and values families. Joe Biden and the Democrats have had my back for a long time — they also have my vote.

STANLEY MILESKY

Nellysford

Trump has done much for the Black community

Just in case you missed it: Democrats were furious at Lincoln (the first Republican president) for issuing the Emancipation Proclamation. Lincoln made equality for all black people part of the Republican party platform, Republicans wrote and passed the 13th Amendment ending slavery in the U.S. — almost all Democrats voted against it.

Republicans wrote and passed the 14th Amendment granting citizenship and protection to former slaves — no Democrats voted for it. Republicans wrote and passed the 15th Amendment allowing Black Americans the right to vote — no Democrats voted for it. While Republicans were electing Black people to Congress Democrats were founding the KKK as an opposition to the Republican party.

Democrat states passed Jim Crow laws. The Democrat filibuster of the 1964 Civil Rights Act was headed up by Robert Byrd who was later praised by Joe Biden.