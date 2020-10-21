Letters to the Editor for Oct. 22

It is our time.
There are two weeks before the presidential election and it is time for “We the People” to take our country back.
The majority of Americans are tired of the lies, the bullying, the name calling, the conspiracies, the intimidation at the polls, the Russian interference, the empty health care rhetoric, the vindictiveness and greed that we have had to endure during the Trump administration. Last, but not least, the Trump administration’s failure to resolve the pandemic and economic crisis.
We need a president who sets aside self-interest, believes in science, cares for all Americans and bridges divisions.
The election of Democrat Joe Biden in November will go far toward restoring honor and integrity to the presidency and our nation’s character.
BEVERLY JONES
Amherst
Biden, Democrats value families
One party claims to represent “family values,” the other party values families.
There is a difference.
Which party supports affordable and accessible health care for all Americans?
Which party has sought a greater COVID relief package to help struggling families?
Which party’s presidential candidate, and his enablers, has bungled our country’s pandemic response effort such that:
» over 215,000 Americans have lost their lives and 7.7 million have been stricken ill;
» tens of millions of working people and small business owners have lost their livelihoods;
» schools, have had to close or are partially reopened forcing parents to juggle their work and their children’s schooling from home – if either is effectively possible;
» through their continued dismissive approach to reasonable civic-wide health measures, have created a continuing contagion risk, with possible fatal consequences, for those most vulnerable including our seniors, people with existing health issues, and those unable to avoid exposure;
» stood idly by as our health care professionals and system have been overwhelmed; the people burned-out and equipment and materials required inadequate to the task?
Which party’s primary focus is the lifetime appointment of conservative judges to maintain and institutionalize their anti-family agenda? Which presidential candidate has squandered American influence and prestige throughout the world, making the risk of war greater?
No thank you GOP. My preference is for the party that promotes “family values” and values families. Joe Biden and the Democrats have had my back for a long time — they also have my vote.
STANLEY MILESKY
Nellysford
Trump has done much for the Black community
Just in case you missed it: Democrats were furious at Lincoln (the first Republican president) for issuing the Emancipation Proclamation. Lincoln made equality for all black people part of the Republican party platform, Republicans wrote and passed the 13th Amendment ending slavery in the U.S. — almost all Democrats voted against it.
Republicans wrote and passed the 14th Amendment granting citizenship and protection to former slaves — no Democrats voted for it. Republicans wrote and passed the 15th Amendment allowing Black Americans the right to vote — no Democrats voted for it. While Republicans were electing Black people to Congress Democrats were founding the KKK as an opposition to the Republican party.
Democrat states passed Jim Crow laws. The Democrat filibuster of the 1964 Civil Rights Act was headed up by Robert Byrd who was later praised by Joe Biden.
Joe Biden was the lead author of the 1994 Crime Bill that brought about mass incarceration of Black Americans.
President Trump wasted no time in continuing the Republican legacy: by regulating the unfettered flow of illegal immigration he secured American minority jobs, implemented economic policies that ushered in the lowest unemployment numbers for Black Americans in this nation’s history, tirelessly helped pass the First Step Act and criminal justice reform, implemented the Opportunity Zones program that has funneled major investment into low income communities and dramatically increased funding for historically Black colleges and universities and made that funding permanent.
News flash: the Republican party has long made Black lives matter with real results for our African-American brothers and sisters!
MICHAEL BERRY-REC
Lexington
