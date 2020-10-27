Letters to the editor for Oct. 29

Better off than four years ago?
The president, and his enablers in Congress have squandered American influence and prestige throughout the world, making the world far less safe than when he took office: The whole world has watched as this president has:
» alienated our allies and friends,
» coddled our adversaries,
» rejected the evidence and advice of the US intelligence services,
» created havoc and endangered American interest throughout the world,
» encouraged dictators and anti-democratic autocrats,
» created a national debt burden that has already weakened our ability to defend our interest and invest in our future, and
» cynically divided our country for his own venal purposes.
A great nation is being brought to its knees and our adversaries are watching. We are less safe, and the world is a more dangerous place than before this president took office.
Are we better off today, then we were four years ago? Not on your life.
STANLEY MILESKY
Nellysford
Vote for the GOP ticket on Nov. 3
As Election Day quickly approaches we all need to be reminded of all that is at stake. This election is more than just Republican vs. Democrat but a battle of Good vs. Evil.
What is truly at stake are issues not just social but Biblical. Our country was founded as “One Nation Under God,” and our country’s motto is “In God We Trust.”
We as a country, and even a community, declare our trust in God for he is the Almighty leader of leaders and his Holy Word is the very foundation of our Constitution in which it would be invalid without.
Like our founding fathers did over 244 years ago, I ask you, my fellow American patriots, to do as they did and that is to trust in God and vote according to His Word!
Please, on Nov. 3, I ask you to vote for Donald Trump for president, Daniel Gade for U.S. Senate and Bob Good for Congress these men will defend and fight for God, country, state and community.
BRADLEY DRISKILL
Spout Spring
Cameron Webb a good choice for Virginia’s 5th District
Dr. Cameron Webb is a person who puts his faith and values ahead of expediency. He is a man of principle and high ideals.
He believes that everyone deserves access to good health care without forcing anyone into a one-size-fits-all plan. As both a practicing and teaching physician he has seen firsthand the effects caused by delayed or non-access to doctors and prescription drugs.
But far from a single-issue candidate, Dr. Webb, who has both his medical and legal degrees, offers practical solutions for the concerns of our largely rural district.
On jobs and the economy, Dr. Webb knows that in rural Virginia, we need to be connected to grow our economy. This is why he is pushing so strongly for the build out of our rural broadband infrastructure, while at the same time promoting and encouraging the entrepreneurship that this will make possible. This can, and will create huge numbers of good paying jobs for our citizens and help create an economy that works for all of us.
Dr. Webb is no stranger to law enforcement. His father worked for the DEA training agents. Dr. Webb is promoting common sense criminal justice reform, working with law enforcement officials to ensure all our citizens are served. Perhaps this is why he is supported by so many current and former sheriffs, district attorneys, and others in the criminal justice system.
On every subject, Dr. Webb shows common sense approaches that will work for us in the fifth congressional district. He is the person for our times. Don’t miss the opportunity this presents us: vote for Cameron Webb for Congress.
RICHARD STONER
Rice
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!