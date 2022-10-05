Letters to the editor for Oct. 6

Stop censoring, start listening

A simple explanation exists for how Neal Sumerlin can write with such absolute certainty in the ‘Questions for Bob Good’ letter to the editor in the Sept. 29 edition. He uses phrases such as “demonstrably false claim that the 2020 election was stolen” and “clear evidence of human-caused climate change.”

The explanation can be easily found in the word ‘censorship.’ The Left and its media and big tech allies are profoundly afraid of open debate of ideas. Since the Left controls the narrative and squelches contrary views, people like Sumerlin think that representatives like Bob Good and conservatives are out of touch with reality when such people may have their fingers on the pulse of what would be best for the country.

What does the Left fear so much that they allow the presentation of only side of vital issues? If the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is foundational to all other freedoms, it is clear the Left does not hold freedom in high esteem. Maybe this is why Democrat policies are more about control, motivating them to cancel, censor, and de-platform those who disagree.

It takes work to get around the censorship and understand the issues of our day from both sides. Well-informed conclusions don’t come easy. One trick I have learned is when the Left censors an idea, it is probably a truth that they don’t want you to know.

WILLIAM WEGERT , Monroe