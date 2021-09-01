Letters to the editor for Sept. 2

Biden's lack of leadership raises questions

I would like to know how any American can refer to Joe Biden as president? A president is a leader that works for the people he/she serves. I have never been Democrat or Republican but a voter that votes for the individual I think will best benefit myself, family and American values.

I have watched the political scene fairly close over the last few years. I would ask my fellow Americans: was energy independence a bad thing? Surly a year ago prices were much cheaper at the pump and grocery store. I would like to ask my fellow Americans: was it a bad thing having a southern border that was closed to people from all over the world? America's southern border has been open for almost eight months now and the American people have no clue who is in their neighborhood (gangs, child molesters, rapists, terrorists or murderers) who knows?

I would like to ask my fellow Americans is anything really free? America was built on hard work but in turn allowed her people to prosper and be who they wanted to be. In the last eight months it's free, free and free. The freedoms Americans have are not free and the food on the table is not free as someone worked incredibly hard to plant, harvest, pack and ship it.