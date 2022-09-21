Letters to the editor for Sept. 21

A message to Rep. Good

The following is the text of a message I am sending U.S. Rep. Bob Good today:

I am in receipt of your letter of Aug. 18 in which you respond to my concerns about American children being killed by guns.

Your second paragraph — in which you detailed your opposition to two bills passed by the House — in essence, says that you believe that the “God-given” Second Amendment is to be interpreted to give priority to largely unbridled gun ownership over a report on Fox News on May 26 which reports: “Firearms were the leading cause of death for U.S. children and adolescents for the first time in 2020, the most recent year with data available.”

I am saddened that the people of the 5th District voted for someone who values gun “liberty” over the lives of children. Do I understand your position correctly?

DWIGHT MCCALL

Afton

Author brings outdoor barefoot theatre to Amherst

Story Time was transformed into barefoot outdoor theatre last Thursday at the Madison Heights Branch Library. Sara Ernst opened by having parents and children on their feet, moving, and getting the blood flowing. Next the children shapeshifted into grasshoppers, jumping all over the place. Then, we met a bear in the forest. Then a guessing game of the bats.

With an amplified ukulele, singing, and storytelling, Sara invited the children to be curious about nature, finding the wonder and “wild” in every outdoor excursion.

There were actually two performances going on. Interactive, you bet! Loud answers, clapping, little hands were waving. The children had to shout louder three times to arouse Sara’s napping (puppet) cat Quill, who helps teach children about boundaries.

Telling of her childhood love of art and encouraging the artist in every child, Sara asked the children to draw and color, making thoughtful Christmas gifts from the heart.

A memorable family experience, Sara closed with an angelic bedtime song. Then put her shoes on.

It was obvious Sara is an animated storyteller with a deep sense of social responsibility. The messages depicted in her award-winning book Shout No! are profound. Sara donated inscribed copies of her books to the library.

RICHARD TIM JORDAN

Friends of the Madison Heights Branch Library