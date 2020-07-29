Letters to the Editor for Thursday, July 30

Letters to the Editor for Thursday, July 30

A very late big thank you to David McCormack and the County of Amherst for the wonderful fireworks at Winton Farm on July 3. There were many attending and the children especially had fun.

EDGAR KINNIER

Amherst

Consider helping #FeedTheNeed

What is #FeedTheNeed?

Our goal through FeedTheNeed is to get people to see past their differences and come together to assist those most in need. It benefits organizations such as HumanKind, Lisa’s House, a domestic abuse shelter; the Rockbridge Area Relief Association Food Pantry, Matthew’s Hope; Friendship Cafe, which provides training and employment for young adults with developmental disabilities; Port St. Lucie Police Department — Port St. Lucie Police Athletic League, Inc. and the National Wild Turkey Federation.

What if we join forces to give back to communities and feed the hungry at the same time? Will you join us?

For more information visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/feed-the-need-raffle-charity-fundraiser-tickets-113988841694.

KATHY LARLEE

Buena Vista

