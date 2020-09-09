Letters to the Editor for Thursday, Sept. 10

A look back of CVTC's past
The following two NPR programs are extraordinarily fascinating and rich with local history. The programs detail Central Virginia Training Center's legacy and vital role in creating the eugenics laws allowing thousands of legal involuntary sterilizations in America.
The NPR program 'Hidden Brain: Emma, Carrie, Vivian: How A Family Became A Test Case For Forced Sterilizations' aired on Feb. 17, 2019. CVTC in Madison Heights, also known as the "the Colony," opened in 1910 as the Virginia State Colony for Epileptics and Feebleminded. The colony had performed a dozen or so sterilizations but had gotten sued by a lowly peasant. The judge did not award damages, but advised the doctor/colony that the law was not on their side and forced sterilizations were not legal in Virginia.
Then the opportunity arrived. Carrie Buck was a foster child who made A's and B's through the sixth grade. Then quit school to provide child care in her foster home. At 16, Carrie was forced upon and had gotten pregnant, resulting in an awkward situation for her foster parents. Carrie's foster parents agreed to care for the baby. After having her baby, on June 4, 1924, through poverty, foster care, and poor circumstances, Carrie was admitted to the Virginia State Colony for Epileptics and Feebleminded. Carrie was now 17. The superintendent of the colony promptly examined her and classified her as "feeble-minded of the lowest grade, moron class." There is much more to this tragic story. Carrie was told that she could never leave the colony unless she was sterilized.
Beginning with colony superintendent Dr. Albert Priddy and continuing through his successor, Dr. John Bell, the medical procedure paperwork was initiated and strategically pursued in what would become the historic Buck v. Bell case. The paperwork proceeded through the Amherst Co. court, and higher courts.
Then one last step. To insure that forced eugenics could not be challenged by lower state courts, the lawyer Whitehead, a friend of Dr. John Bell represented Carrie Buck (on paper only), and filed a challenge to the case on Carrie's behalf. The deck was stacked. Essentially, the colony challenged its own case in the Supreme Court to establish a precedent in the high court. Thus, on May 2, 1927, the Supreme Court ruled in the case of Buck v. Bell that Carrie Buck could be involuntarily sterilized. This 1927 landmark Supreme Court decision reaffirmed the right of individual states to legally and forcibly sterilize thousands in America.
On Oct. 19, 1927, the first involuntary sterilization after the Supreme Court's ruling occurred at the colony. Carrie was now 21 and did not want the operation. Carrie was taken from her room to the infirmary and into surgery. When she recovered, she realized that she had undergone the operation that would make her sterile. Soon after her sterilization, Carrie was released from the colony, married, and remained married for the rest of her life.
The tragedy continues. Carrie's younger sister at age 12 was also taken to the colony. The nurses told her she needed an appendectomy. Subsequently, the younger sister was released, married and tried unsuccessfully to have children. Many years later a doctor from the colony told the sister that she too had been sterilized about a year and a half after she arrived at the colony.
Carrie's daughter Vivian, raised by her foster parents, was an honor roll student in the first grade. But in the second grade, died of infection from measles.
A second NPR program, 'Radiolab, G: Unfit' aired on July 17, 2019.
The program begins by interviewing Mark Bold, who back in 2010 was a Liberty University law student. Mark's efforts resulted in the repeal of the eugenics laws that were still on the books in West Virginia. Then Mark located and interviewed eugenics victims. His efforts led to state funded compensation, first in North Carolina and then in Virginia as reported by The News & Advance moves ahead with money for eugenics victims, March 16, 2016.
NPR program director and author Lulu Miller had met Mark and had visited the sprawling CVTC campus while still in operation. Much of this program is on CVTC. The interviews included a local lady who was involuntarily sterilized at CVTC and has received $25,000 compensation from the State of Virginia.
Molly McCully Brown who grew up in the shadows of the colony, winner of the 2016 Lexi Rudnitsky First Book Prize in Poetry, reads poems from her book, The Virginia State Colony for Epileptics and Feebleminded: Poems, 2017.
R. TIM JORDAN
Madison Heights
(Editor's note: CVTC's last resident was relocated in April and the state-run facility now is closed to the public. Amherst County officials and area leaders hope to redevelop the property of more than 300 acres).
