Letters to the Editor for Thursday, Sept. 17

Preserve the views, pick up your trash
My husband and I moved to central Virginia 16 years ago in the fall of 2004.
We moved here for the mountains and the abundant natural surroundings.
Between us, we’ve lived in different states with unsurpassed beauty, including the Columbia Gorge in northern Oregon.
Since the coronavirus had limited our strolls at Sweet Briar College until now, we began regular walks on East Monitor Road.
This spring was excellent for Fire pink, one of our favorite wildflowers in the area. I have made notes on many of the other species that grow along that road: the Money plant, (known as the Honesty plant in the Pacific Northwest), lavender Lyre-leaf sage, Rattlesnake hawkweed, Mullein, yellow Buttercup, Crown vetch, Golden ragwort, Crepe myrtle of many colors, wild sunflowers and sneeze weed, shades of green-yellow mosses, Paw paw trees, among many others, butterflies, birds, hawks, delightful insects with Huff creek running under the road make it a stunning hike.
Then there is the trash ... the kind that turns your stomach and hurts the soul. As you walk where the long-ago glaciers carved hills and valleys, the eyes are assaulted by man-made messes.
On Earth Day (which should be every day), my friend and I did the best we could to pick up and discard several bags of strewn garbage. And that was just alongside the street. We couldn’t reach the piles that are disposed at the bottom of ravines.
Why would anyone toss refuse from their vehicle onto this brilliant scene?
My plea is for the community to wake up, clean up and appreciate the gift of living in this inspiring part of the state. Please make it the pristine heart of Virginia!
With hope for small changes,
DENISE RUTH COOK
Amherst
Be kind to others, wear a mask
Be kind to each other.
What is so difficult about wearing a mask (covering the nose and mouth) in public during this pandemic? We all live in the same community and need to be more considerate of each other.
I hear from the non-mask wearers that they prefer their freedom, have a respiratory problem, don’t like their glasses fogging up, or COVID-19 is bogus and we won’t hear another word of it after the Nov. 3 election.
Safety for all has become a real issue here. Many people arrive at a store just to turn around and walk out because there are so many others inside not wearing masks. Two people in my shop have already come down with COVID-19, so this is not bogus.
When all people wear masks in their community, COVID-19 numbers go down. I look at WTOP.com/coronavirus update in the paragraph for the latest coronavirus test results in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Scroll down to where a map shows every county in the country. Touch the county of interest, and the numbers come up.
In Amherst, we had 14 cases on May 4, 27 cases on June 9, 183 cases Aug. 11 and 325 cases Sept. 8. If this virus is going away, why are the numbers increasing? Everyone doesn’t wear masks here.
Be kind. You are a part of your community. Wear your mask, wash your hands, and practice social distancing. We would all appreciate your efforts and enjoy the results.
NELLY O. BRANSON,
Amherst
