Letters to the editor for week of Feb. 1

Dinner well served the community

The Superintendent of Amherst County Public Schools, Dr. William Wells, continues to enhance his agenda with engaging parents and county residents by holding a community dinner at the Madison Heights Community Center recently.

There is no better opportunity to embrace the community than with food and dialogue. His #ShowUpAmherst initiative is compelling, investing in all aspects toward excellent education.

Considering the geographical layout of the county, the administration may give thought to the next event being nearer the town of Amherst, accommodating communities such as Clifford, Sardis and down U.S. 60.

Also, Wells is smart hosting “coffee with the superintendent” from time to time. Many citizens are insecure and apprehensive appearing publicly before school board gatherings and other formal settings. Much is accomplished when congeniality, good hot coffee and sweets come together. Amherst Proud!

GLENWOOD BURLEY

Richmond

Thanks from Relay for Life

As a new year of Amherst/Nelson Relay for Life begins we would like to thank the sponsors of 2022. Drumhellers Orchard, Inc.- Fitz’s Logging — Three Ridges, LLC and Dream Vacations!

We could not have pulled this off without your generosity to the American Cancer Society. We’ll over $40,000 was donated by businesses, other nonprofit organizations and the citizens of Amherst and Nelson counties. While each event is looking different the mission is still the same.

ACS is looking for leaders this year as we continue to rotate between Amherst and Nelson.

MELISSA M. THOMPSON

Co-chair, Amherst/Nelson Relay for Life