Democrats doing damage

The recent letters to the editor in support of Josh Throneburg focus on increased federal aid for government schools, supporting the right of women to end the lives of their pre-born children, and government subsidies for prescription drugs.

What is missing from their letters is the unbelievable damage Democrats have done to this country, including wide open borders, cutting off domestically produced energy, and inching us closer to nuclear war. We could go on and talk about the epidemic of crime, sexualization of children, drag queens in classrooms and restrictions on our rights of free speech.

If you want to see what the future holds if Throneburg and his fellow Democrats continue in power, look at your electricity, grocery, and gas bills. They will go even higher with people like Throneburg casting their votes in Congress.

I find it tragic that Democrats are preoccupied with Ukraine’s border, but under their leadership, the U.S. apparently does not have one worth protecting. They have sent billions to support one of the most corrupt countries in the world while our infrastructure and hurricane-ravaged areas here at home desperately need help.

Thankfully, Americans are smart enough to see through the propaganda and November is going to be a good month for the country. It can’t come soon enough.

WILLIAM WEGERT

Monroe

Local author to speak at Madison Heights library

Bestselling author Leah Weiss will be speaking at a homecoming of sorts at the Madison Heights Branch Library, Oct. 24, 6 to 7:30 p.m. As a young adult, Leah and her family lived on Wells Road in the vicinity of today’s Madison Heights Branch Library.

Leah retired in 2015 from a 24-year career as an Executive Assistant at Virginia Episcopal School (VES) and has been a longtime Lynchburg resident. She began writing late in life and has the distinction of “Becoming a Bestselling Author at Seventy.” Leah will speak about the heartfelt stories she writes and her amazing journey to success.

Leah’s debut novel ‘If the Creek Don’t Rise’ (2017) has sold over 140,000 copies. It was selected as a Library Reads*, Indie Next and SIBA Okra Pick. It was a Books-A-Million National Book Club choice and was honored as a 2018 finalist for the Library of Virginia’s Literary Fiction and People’s Choice Awards.

Her second novel ‘All the Little Hopes’ (2021) was also selected as a Library Reads*, BAM’s December 2021 National Book Club Choice and named a Best Book for Fall 2021 by Country Living Magazine. ‘All the Little Hopes’ was also a 2022 finalist for the Library of Virginia’s People’s Choice Award.

A question-and-answer period will follow. Leah’s books are available at Givens Books, Barnes & Noble and online. She will be happy to sign your personal copies.

The public is invited. Please welcome Leah and support your local library.

RICHARD TIM JORDAN, Friends of the Madison Heights Branch Library