Letters to the editor

Common sense and the Constitution

Based on his political yard signs, it appears that Josh Throneburg is running his campaign for the 5th District Congressional seat on the themes of “compassion” and “common sense.” This shows his profound ignorance of the US Constitution, something I have come to expect from Democrats.

To them, the Constitution is an outdated document they must do away with to make way for a socialist agenda that includes more government and less freedom. And, of course, the climate change mantra provides a ready-made justification for more control and bigger government.

Nowhere in the US Constitution that Throneburg would supposedly swear to uphold are the words “compassion” or “common sense.” Interestingly, if Throneburg were to read Thomas Paine’s 18th Century book called “Common Sense,” he would be reminded that society and government have completely separate roles.

Society unites people around things like compassion and other attributes that thrive when men are free and their rights are protected. The purpose of government, on the other hand, is to restrain evil and protect our freedoms. Paine says that society is a blessing, but government is a necessary evil and should be kept small.

If Throneburg and his fellow Democrats would study a bit of history, they would understand that our limited constitutional republican form of government is the reason the American experiment has been the envy of the free world for centuries. But Democrats are not interested in American greatness, personal freedom, or even history. For them, it’s about power, bigger government, and control over our lives.

Do we really want a congressman who is compassionate with money taken from working taxpayers to buy votes and expand the size of the government? How about a representative who votes to protect all life, liberty, and the ability to pursue our own happiness? And, by the way, there would be much more compassion in our society if the Democrats stopped using race as a political weapon.

WILLIAM WEGERT

Monroe

Local author sharing talents at library event

Award-winning local children’s author, illustrator, and musician Sara Ernst will be performing at a special Story Time and Concert, Sept. 15, 10:30 a.m., at Madison Heights Branch Library.

Sara has been featured in The Washington Post. She has recorded four musical albums. Sara loves to use her music to encourage a deeper love of nature, inspire imagination, empower feelings, and teach valuable lessons to children, and their grown-ups.

Her songs and ukulele create a positive energy. Her illustrations employ soft pastels and jolts of color with zest and impact.

It is Sara’s deep appreciation for children that underwrites her arts and storytelling. She unlocks her verbal and visual talents to convey important educational messages.

Shout No! A Children’s Rhyme About Tricky People. . . And What to Do is Sara’s fourth and latest book. This book has received two awards and teaches children to recognize and respond to unsafe situations with knowledge and confidence.

The public is invited. Please welcome Sara and support your local library.

RICHARD TIM JORDAN

Madison Heights, Friend of the Madison Heights Library