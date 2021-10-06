Letters to the editor

Supporting a worthy cause
On behalf of Janette Mears, Michelle Poindexter and myself: we would like to thank the Town of Amherst, The Village Garden Club, participating teams and the citizens of Amherst and Nelson Counties for their donations to The American Cancer Society.
The Relay for Life 2021 event raised more than $43,000 for cancer research. Our hearts are filled with love and appreciation for your time and energy. Cancer has not taken a break for COVID. May you be well.
MELISSA THOMPSON
Arrington
A visit to Rosie's
As Rosie’s is on the ballot this year in Amherst, my wife and I decided to visit a location. We went to the Vinton location, a middle class suburb of Roanoke as Amherst is to Lynchburg.
To enter the building you must present your driver’s license to the armed guard at the door. They scan the code on the back which gives them all of your information in digital form to keep in their computer forever.
The single floor public area is composed of several rooms. The "restaurant" with $10 hamburgers is off in one corner. Another side room has horse race betting shown on wall-mounted televisions. The remainder of the rooms are full of slot machines with a central cocktail bar. One side room has a door and glass window enclosing the "smoking" area machines.
Rosie’s states that their machines are limited in number based on the size of the town. But we noted they were building a big expansion to the Vinton building because they now "serve" the metropolitan area (read greater Roanoke) rather than just Vinton. If Rosie’s is successful in Amherst, they will soon be "serving" the whole Lynchburg area and could be much larger.
The patrons were well behaved and there were several guards keeping watch. Probably as good a place as any other to spend your Social Security or welfare check.
JOHN BALLARD
Gladstone
Editor's Note: A referendum on pari-mutuel wagering is on the ballot in Amherst County, which if approved, would allow a Rosie's Gaming Emporium to locate in the Seminole Plaza shopping center in Madison Heights.