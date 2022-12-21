Letters to the editor

Remembering William Cabell Rives and Princes Amélie

William Cabell Rives (1793-1868) was born in Amherst County at “Union Hill” on the James River, the estate of his grandfather. This location became part of Nelson County.

William was the son of Robert Rives (1764-1845) and Margaret Jordan Cabell (1770-1815). Robert Rives served in the Revolutionary War, became a merchant, and built Oak Hill plantation in Amherst County in 1802. The Oak Hill plantation would become part of Nelson County in 1807. Robert Rives built the first house on the Oak Ridge Estate.

Margaret Jordan Cabell Rives’s grave is the oldest recorded grave in the Oak Ridge Cemetery. Margaret was the first cousin of Lynchburg’s Dr. George Cabell, Sr., (1766–1823). Dr. Cabell was a surgeon and builder of the Point of Honor mansion in Campbell County, now annexed into the City of Lynchburg. Dr. Cabell earned his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1790. He was a friend and the personal physician to Patrick Henry and a frequent correspondent of Thomas Jefferson.

William attended Hampden-Sydney College and briefly the College of William and Mary from 1808-1809. He studied law with Thomas Jefferson at Monticello. During the War of 1812, he obtained a position as aide to General John Hartwell Cocke to defend his state against possible invasion.

William and Judith Page were married on 24 March 1819. Judith, born in Albemarle County, was the first cousin once removed of Thomas Nelson Page and the grandniece of General Thomas Nelson, Jr., the 4th Governor of Virginia (1781). Judith was the 2nd great granddaughter of William Byrd II (1674-1744), Byrd was the London agent for the House of Burgesses in the 1720s and founder of Petersburg and Richmond. As surveyor, Byrd participated in redrawing the boundary between Virginia and North Carolina in 1727. William Byrd High School, in Vinton, is named in his honor.

William practiced law in Nelson and Albemarle counties and served in the Virginia House of Delegates. He was elected twice to the U.S. House of Representatives. William was elected three times to the U.S. Senate. He served two separate terms as Minister Plenipotentiary to France, i.e., U.S. Minister to France. William also served on the Board of Visitors for the University of Virginia from 1834 to 1849.

Fast-forward. Amélie Louise (Rives) Troubetzkoy (1863 –1945) was born in Richmond during the Civil War. She was the granddaughter of William Cabell Rives and Judith Page.

Amélie was named after her aunt Amélie, a goddaughter of French Queen Marie-Amélie. Recall, her grandfather William Cabell Rives served as Minister Plenipotentiary to France twice in the early 1800’s. In 1888 Amélie first married John Armstrong Chanler (1862-1935), an American writer and 2nd great grandson of New York City, real-estate tycoon John Jacob Astor (1763 -1848). Astor became the first multi-millionaire in the United States. Amélie and John Chanler divorced in 1895.

Second, after having been introduced by the playwright Oscar Wilde, on February 18, 1896, Amélie married Prince Peter “Pierre” Troubetzkoy, a member of the Russian royal family. Thus, Amélie became Princess Amélie. The couple resided at Castle Hill, near Cobham, in Albemarle County.

Princess Amélie became renowned as an author of novels, poetry, and Broadway plays. Her first novel, ‘The Quick or the Dead? A Study’ (1888), sold 300,000 copies. She wrote at least four volumes of fiction, numerous uncollected poems, and ‘Herod and Marianne’ (1889), a verse drama.

Princes Amélie did not have children by either marriage.

William Cabell Rives, his wife Judith Page, their granddaughter Princes Amélie and her two husbands are all buried the Rives-Troubetzkoy Cemetery, Albemarle County.

RICHARD TIM JORDAN

Madison Heights