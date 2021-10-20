Letters to the editor

The interviewer observed that if McAuliffe can’t define it, how can he know it isn’t taught?

I have on my desk a copy of “Critical Race Theory: An Introduction.” It is the third edition of the book, first published in 2001. This book, written by a couple of law professors, has existed for 20 years, yet Terry McAuliffe believes CRT “doesn’t exist.”

The authors tell us CRT is a “progressive legal movement that seeks to transform the relationship among race, racism, and power,” and that it is widely used in many fields, especially education.

CRT is certainly taught in many colleges. But the question for K-12 education is not whether is it “taught” at that level, but whether CRT fashions the content and methodology of the curriculum, instruction, and discipline of those schools.

CRT gives teachers a lens or filter through which they see the facts they are supposed to be teaching. Those trained in CRT methodology will teach as they see their subjects through that filter. CRT is a lens or a filter that interprets or even distorts the facts to fit a theory that history, literature, language, economics, indeed every dimension of life must be seen in categories of racial and power structures.