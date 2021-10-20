Letters to the editor

A message to
Gov. Northam My obituary:
In April 2020, Gov. Northam signed into law Senate bill 733 and House bill 980 repealing Virginia’s mandatory ultrasound law and 24-hour waiting period prior to abortion. He stated “no more will legislators in Richmond, most of whom are men, be telling women what they should and shouldn’t do with their bodies.”
And yet, there are female nurses who choose not to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Isn’t it their bodies, Governor?
Recently, at a press conference, Gov. Northam stated that the unvaccinated should “think about how you want your obituary to read.”
I find that statement extremely disrespectful to families whose views don’t align with the Governor.
In closing, Governor, who writes the obituaries for aborted children?
TERRY THOMPSON,
Roseland
CRT is indeed real It is reported that Terry McAuliffe believes that critical race theory “doesn’t exist” and is a “dog-whistle” and a conspiracy theory. Pressed in a TV interview to offer a definition, he was unable, or refused, yet was adamant that it isn’t taught in Virginia schools.
The interviewer observed that if McAuliffe can’t define it, how can he know it isn’t taught?
I have on my desk a copy of “Critical Race Theory: An Introduction.” It is the third edition of the book, first published in 2001. This book, written by a couple of law professors, has existed for 20 years, yet Terry McAuliffe believes CRT “doesn’t exist.”
The authors tell us CRT is a “progressive legal movement that seeks to transform the relationship among race, racism, and power,” and that it is widely used in many fields, especially education.
CRT is certainly taught in many colleges. But the question for K-12 education is not whether is it “taught” at that level, but whether CRT fashions the content and methodology of the curriculum, instruction, and discipline of those schools.
CRT gives teachers a lens or filter through which they see the facts they are supposed to be teaching. Those trained in CRT methodology will teach as they see their subjects through that filter. CRT is a lens or a filter that interprets or even distorts the facts to fit a theory that history, literature, language, economics, indeed every dimension of life must be seen in categories of racial and power structures.
Such an understanding of history and human relationships leads to more and more conflict and disruption in our society. It is a formula for social destruction, and for the good of our commonwealth, it needs to be acknowledged as real, and its destructive power resisted.