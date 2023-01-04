Letters to the editor

Everyone is welcome

As the new Interim Pastor of Amherst Presbyterian Church, I wish to welcome everyone in this community to a worship experience that is envisioning what the future holds for our Christian mission here. We have a dedicated Congregation from the rich history of this church, ready to embrace and be transformed by the needs and makeup of the community that exists now.

Come join us and become a part of this transformation, whether you are a former member, unchurched person, or simply intrigued by this invitation. Let’s discover what God is hoping for us, together.

God Bless!

MICHAEL WHORLEY, Interim Pastor, Amherst Presbyterian Church

Vote for Campbell

To those in the former 24th House of Delegates District of Virginia:

We are holding a special election to elect a replacement for our late respected Delegate, Ronnie Campbell. We need to vote for Ellen Campbell, his widow, to replace him in the upcoming session of the General Assembly. She and he were united in the support of the priorities of safety, education, and economic growth, and this will continue.

These are priorities that the people of the former 24th expressed as their goals. Like Ronnie, she is also committed to the causes of right-to-life and the Second Amendment. Ellen will ensure that commonsense bills for the well-being and safety of citizens are supported. She will also focus on promoting parental rights in the education of our children.

She is passionate about limiting government interference with small businesses. She states that “small businesses are the backbone of our society.” She, like Ronnie, will represent us with integrity, honesty, and willingness to discuss issues of concern. She will continue to listen to citizens within the district and will vote in the interests of those she represents.

Please vote for Ellen Campbell in this special election. Voting has begun and will continue until Jan. 10, 2023.

SANDRA ESPOSITO, Amherst