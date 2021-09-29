Letters to the editor

Our children see mostly trash on television, social media, T-shirts and, as you complained, the back of vehicles. I am with you, Americans have along the way lost respect for self and others. Americans are losing America daily; just look at the border, look at the crime rate, and this is not the guns’ fault but lack of accountability for one’s actions.

With that said, wait until the next 9/11. I believe all Americans will at some point have to toughen up because this is far from the America I grew up in, may God Bless her.

KARA JONES

Madison Heights

Thanks to local bizI want to give a special “Thank you” to Kubota Tractor of Lynchburg for their “Touch a Tractor Day” on Sept. 18. I took two of my grandsons and we had a blast! A special thank you to the guys who allowed the kids to dig holes with the backhoe. They were very patient and kind to the kids. With all of the trouble in today’s world, events like this are so important for our children. Much appreciated.

TERRY STEVENS,

Amherst