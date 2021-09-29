Letters to the editor

Crude signs disappoint
As I was driving home from the recycle site in Bedford, I was following a black jeep with a “F- — Biden” sign in the back window. I wonder if this person drives that to church on Sundays. But I also wonder at the offensive crudeness of such a public display.
But, society has changed. It has become less formal and swear words in conversation are much more acceptable nowadays.
To give the Devil his due, several psychological studies debunk the old viewpoint that cussing is a sign of ignorance. These studies found that the opposite was true.
But I don’t think that perspective applies to this situation. Whereas expressing one’s political view is one of the pillars of our democracy, shouldn’t that viewpoint convey the reason behind it? Does this Jeep driver actually hate our duly elected president that much?
On that same trip, I passed a large yard sign displaying this person’s distaste for Nancy Pelosi: a cartoon of a young boy urinating on her name. While this was a bit more colorful, it still was a crude, vulgar attempt at political discourse.
If these people dislike the president and House Speaker so much, why don’t they find some conventional way to show their displeasure? That’s how it’s supposed to work. That’s why we have campaigns and elections. But maybe they truly are ignorant and unable to communicate their views in a coherent way.
Is it hatred or fear of change? There are policies and programs of both Republicans and Democrats I don’t agree with and I often voice my criticism interlaced with words not considered “terms of endearment.” But not in the public arena. That is not the place for it. Doing so is not a sign of courage or intelligence. It is just the opposite.
DAVID GOODE,
Bedford
Teaching
children rightIn response to the letter printed on Sept. 20, 2021 in The News & Advance by Mr. Goode [“Crude displays disappoint”], I certainly agree that vulgar display is uncalled for, but I guess the individuals could take a more tactful approach and burn down cities.
I personally believe people are so wrapped up in the evils of social media they do not teach their children but leave them to learn from the evil amongst us. I will voice my opinion publicly without cursing or vulgar photos. This administration, so called, running the country is destroying Americans’ freedoms, making America dangerous by bringing those who hate us into our country and brainwashing our children to believe people dislike others because of their skin color, which is a total lie imposed on the young people.
Children should be taught honesty, how to work for what you get, to say thank you, you’re welcome and please. Our children need to understand life is not what we consider always fair but rather to pull their bootstraps up and move forward. Our children need to understand they (maybe until this administration) can do whatever they work hard to achieve and never give up even when they stumble.
Our children see mostly trash on television, social media, T-shirts and, as you complained, the back of vehicles. I am with you, Americans have along the way lost respect for self and others. Americans are losing America daily; just look at the border, look at the crime rate, and this is not the guns’ fault but lack of accountability for one’s actions.
With that said, wait until the next 9/11. I believe all Americans will at some point have to toughen up because this is far from the America I grew up in, may God Bless her.
KARA JONES
Madison Heights
Thanks to local bizI want to give a special “Thank you” to Kubota Tractor of Lynchburg for their “Touch a Tractor Day” on Sept. 18. I took two of my grandsons and we had a blast! A special thank you to the guys who allowed the kids to dig holes with the backhoe. They were very patient and kind to the kids. With all of the trouble in today’s world, events like this are so important for our children. Much appreciated.
TERRY STEVENS,
Amherst
Republicans acting like spoiled children The Republican movement towards disaster may take another step forward in the coming weeks if they succeed in blocking the spending and borrowing power of the government they swore to defend. Like spoiled children, they will just take their ball and go home while millions of jobs are again lost and the country races back into recession or worse. First, I’d like to remind them that protecting the government’s power to operate is a serious part of protecting the government. Second, I remind the reader that the Congress suspended the debt limit twice and ignored it most of the rest of the time when Trump was president to give tax cuts to the richest Americans.
This time the government would like to help those that actually need its help. Perhaps that’s why they balk at doing it now.
The Republicans shut the government down during the Clinton Presidency and Clinton’s support went up. The Republican legislators need to work with the American people to get this virus and the vast amount of economic disparity that stifles the American worker behind us. President Biden is trying to address both of these problems and still showing a lot of hope for the country.
The Americans I’m proud of are those helping him get the job done, surely not those threatening further economic violence against the citizenry. And, unfortunately, there are Democrats that are as disruptive as the worst Republicans. To them I say, stop fighting amongst yourselves because if you don’t nothing will get done and the dictator will return, ending the Great Experiment of American Democracy.
For it has also been reported this week that a lawyer working for Trump crafted a proposed plan for former Vice President Pence to follow to nullify the 2020 electoral process and therefore destroy the American democracy. This plan was completely unconstitutional according to any respected authority. My hat is off to the former vice president for standing with the Constitution and against the wannabe dictator. When will the rest of the Trumpites find the courage to do likewise? Until they do they are just as out of step with the Constitution as that lawyer. Trump is still there like a Dark Force, spreading the Big Lie and egging the traitors on.