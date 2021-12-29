Letters to the editor

No one, Trump included,

above the law First, as this year draws to a close how many recognized yesterday, 12/22/21, as the last 6-figure palindrome date not using zeroes of this century and that the last single digit 5-figure date of this century, 2/22/22, is a mere two months off.

During 2021 it became very obvious that the Trumpian branch of the Republican Party is doing very little at the federal level except impeding progress. At the national level they have already admitted to having no platform for the 2022 election. If they have no plans to make things better why elect them? It seems where they have control they used 2021 to make voting more difficult.

Where they can they are also working to remove a woman’s ability to safely end a pregnancy. No woman should tolerate legislators doing that. Most alarmingly, at this point the Trumpian Republicans are so inclined to frustrated violence that they can en mass dismiss the attack on the Capitol which occurred almost a year ago. I am very pleased to see the courts taking the actions of some of the insurrectionists seriously, but I demand the leaders also be held accountable.

No one here is above the law, no one. President Trump instigated the insurrection with his lies. Folks, if we tolerate interruptive violence in our governance by a defeated candidate are we tolerating the dictator? It appears so.

The other major political party in 2021 is working to unite us and improve the living conditions of the common man. The Democrats have pushed through enough legislation helping the little guy deal with our viral morass that we’re actually getting a bit of inflation. It’s been so long in coming, like a cool breeze at the end of a long hot summer. For 40 years, wrong-headed Republican economic and governance policies have shoveled the excess wealth in the country to a few individuals who used it to buy politicians, play rocketry, or just hid it away in foreign bank accounts.

The common man had no excess wealth to bid up the price of anything. Now the Democrats must rescue the voting rights of the citizenry by passing legislation that establishes Federal election rules. This cannot happen soon enough. Frustrated unscrupulous Trumpian politicians are afraid of the common citizen and are therefore attempting to rig the system and destroy our democracy.

We’re Americans; we can do better in 2022. Happy New Year to all!!

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone